Golf club tax regime causes legal problems for Trump as New York investigation escalates





A small town in New York has confirmed it has received subpoenas for two different investigations into Donald Trump’s golf course.

The city has valued the Trump National Golf Club Westchester at around $ 15 million since 2016, but the former president’s company has tried each year to list its value much lower despite the White House financial reporting statement that the property was worth over $ 50 million, The Daily Beast reported.

“At least one of them is bogus,” said former prosecutor John Moscow, who worked for 33 years in the Manhattan district attorney’s office. “It’s a relatively clean way to prove that these people are lying to evade taxes and put the tax burden on honest taxpayers.”

Federal, state and local investigators are each reviewing these fluctuating assessments, and New York Attorney General Letitia James and Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah have subpoenaed records from the Ossining City Clerk’s Office.

The Daily Beast obtained copies of official complaints the Trump organization filed against the city as it tried to reduce its tax burden, including a challenge that valued the property at $ 7.5 million, or less than half of the city’s estimated value of $ 15.1 million.

The chief operating officer signed a similar effort on the occasion of Trump’s 71st birthday on June 14, 2017, the same day the then president signed an official government disclosure valuing the property at over $ 50 million.

Donald Trump Jr. signed papers in 2018 claiming the golf club’s value had fallen by $ 1 million, although his father continued to appraise the property at over $ 50 million in forms submitted to the Bureau. Ethics Officer and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. signed this $ 6.5 million valuation in 2019 and 2020.

The Trump organization sued Ossining last year, and the city agreed to a settlement that reduced the value of the golf course by $ 24.1 million over a six-year period – essentially wiping out two years of taxes and now Ossining, the local public school system, the village of Briarcliff Manor and Westchester County each owe the Trump family thousands of dollars in refunds.

The Trump Organization and its company officials are potentially exposed to New York’s corruption laws, but the twice impeached term president could be personally involved if he inflated the value of his assets on the forms. government disclosure.

“There will be an investigation to determine what the value really is and whether they knowingly lied about the value,” said government ethics lawyer Melanie Sloan, senior advisor to independent watchdog American Oversight. “If he deliberately filed false information with the EMB, it would violate the False Statement Act.”

