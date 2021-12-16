Imran Khan accepts one of the 19 Baloch requests. But Gwadar has a history of false promises





File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: ANI via Reuters

After nearly a month of protest in the port city of Gwadar, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took note of 19 legitimate demands in all and pledged action against illegal fishing by trawlers.

Besides Gwadar, thousands of people, including civil rights activists, fishermen, children and women from towns such as Turbat, Pishkan, Zamran, Buleda, Ormara and Pasniincoastal Balochistan, have been protesting for 28 days against Y Chowk on Port Road. .

Fascinating drone footage from Friday’s protest in Gwadar, where tens of thousands of people marched for economic and political rights. The rally is considered one of the most important in the history of Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/TXjmlJwFhp

– The Balochistan Post – English (@TBPEnglish) December 11, 2021

Many social activists hailed Friday’s massive rally as one of the biggest protests in Balochistan’s history and expressed concern and offered their support.

Yeh woh Gwadar hai jo aap nay nahi dekha hoga. The biggest protest of people for basic facilities and their rights in #Gawadar. pic.twitter.com/dKRakRzf59

– Aima Khan (@aima_kh) December 11, 2021

I am absolutely in solidarity with the Baloch people of Gwadar. They want a ban on commercial fishing that is killing the livelihoods of the local Baloch, so this needs to be fixed.

I support the Baloch of Gwadar for fishing rights.

Allows everyone to join hands. pic.twitter.com/qyji7NYOB3

– Mir Mohammad Alikhan (irMirMAKOfficial) December 11, 2021

This is why the people of #Gwadar have been in protest for many years, but more recently protests and distress have increased due to the #Illegal hauling of thousands of unregulated fishing trawlers using genocidal nets destroying all marine resources, leaving the hunger and poverty of #Baloch pic.twitter .com / wYggwRNykn

– Sana Ullah BALOCH, MPA (@Senator_Baloch) December 5, 2021

Unlike Pakistani conservatism, women have emerged in record numbers.

It is not Syria or Afghanistan.

This is Gwadar, occupied Balochistan.

The greater participation of women in the rally, protest for their basic human rights. pic.twitter.com/8yKD8nm48G

– Fazila Baloch (@IFazilaBaloch) December 6, 2021

Considering that the main means of livelihood of the inhabitants of this region is fishing, the protesters are calling for the expulsion of the big trawlers from the Makran coast and the authorization for the fishermen to go freely in the waters, according to Dawn.

The Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek (Giving Rights to the Gwadar Movement) protest is led by a local leader named Maulana Hidyat-ur-Rehman. The Jamaat-e-Islami leader affiliated with the traditionally allied party of the Pakistani government has been the face of the movement since its inception in the first weeks of November.

The agitation against the trawler mafia is not a first on the part of fishermen in these coastal areas. The issue was first raised in June of this year. Hundreds of agitators, including fishermen and members of civil society, had staged a protest against the Pakistani government’s licensing of Chinese trawlers.

Also read: Pakistan cannot be Saudi Arabia or Iran. So it’s moving towards Talibanization

Foreigners in their own country

Protesters also raised concerns over China’s flagship multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking on the Zara Hat Kay news program, Rehman said residents of Gwadar placed their hopes in the government when work on the CPEC began, expecting it to transform their lives. Instead, not a single penny of the project was spent on Balochistan.

According to Rehman, the Balochistan Minister of Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, continued to give assurances to the population, but it seems that the trawler mafia was more powerful than the provincial government.

The population is also grappling with the lack of drinking water and limited access to electricity and gas. Despite all the promises of employment, people have been reduced to mere strangers in their own country.

Other key demands included the handing over of authority to moderate Pakistan-Iran border affairs to the Frontier Corps district administration. Rehman noted that residents of Balochistan have a close association with Iran and have families and relatives living across the border, so placing restrictions on their movement leads to their emotional breakdown.

Meanwhile, China has disassociated itself from the ongoing protests, saying labeling the anti-China unrest is false news. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments at a press conference last month.

Protests in Pakistan’s Gwadar district against China? False news! pic.twitter.com/4zDdasPoTm

– Lijian Zhao (@ zlj517) November 30, 2021

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)

