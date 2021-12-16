PM Narendra Modi to address farmers today on natural farming | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address farmers during the farewell session of the National Agribusiness and Food Processing Summit Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Anand, Gujarat, via video conference. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the summit focused on natural agriculture and that farmers will be provided with all the necessary information detailing its benefits. The government has been guided by Modi’s vision for the welfare of farmers, he said. “He is committed to ensuring an increase in productivity so that farmers are able to maximize their agricultural potential. The government has launched several measures to transform agriculture and increase farmers’ incomes,” he said. declared. According to the statement, efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to system sustainability, cost reduction, market access and better realization of value for farmers. The National Agribusiness and Food Processing Summit brings together more than 5,000 farmers who will attend the summit, in addition to the farmers connected directly through the central institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) in the States. The PMO said that “zero budget natural agriculture is a promising tool to minimize farmers’ dependence on purchased inputs and reduce the cost of farming by relying on traditional field-based technologies. that improve soil health “. The Desi cow, its feces and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide the necessary nutrients to the soil. Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with a green cover all year round, even in situations of very low water availability, ensure sustained productivity from the first year. adoption, he said. To emphasize these strategies and carry the message to farmers across the country, the government of Gujarat is organizing the National Agribusiness and Food Processing Summit, with a focus on natural agriculture. The three-day summit is being held from December 14-16. (With PTI inputs) Live

