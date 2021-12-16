Jim Jordan texted Mark Meadows asking Mike Pence to reject Biden’s election votes





Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Saul Loeb | Pool via Reuters

Republican Representative Jim Jordan gave Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, a message claiming Vice President Mike Pence is expected to reject some Electoral College votes on January 6 when Joe’s presidential victory is confirmed Biden on Donald Trump.

The text, which NBC News confirmed on Wednesday was sent by Jordan, was one of many messages to Meadows that a House select committee shared publicly this week as it pursued a criminal contempt referral against the former Trump’s chief of staff.

The text was written by Joseph Schmitz, a former Pentagon inspector general and former Trump campaign aide, and was passed to Meadows by Jordan, a source told NBC News. Schmitz could not immediately be reached for comment.

The post said that Jan. 6 Pence “should call any electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all,” claiming such an act would be in accordance with “judicial precedence” and “Founding Father Alexander’s guidance. Hamilton “. “

The legally dubious argument that Pence could unilaterally invalidate or refuse to count a state’s electoral votes has been rejected by Pence himself, despite pressure from Trump to do so.

Schmitz’s argument, which was conveyed to the president’s top aide by a sitting member of Congress, provides insight into how Trump allies at all levels were sharing ideas on how to change the election outcome democratic.

Jordan is a staunch Trump ally who had worked alongside Meadows in the conservative House Freedom Caucus. The Ohio lawmaker was one of dozens of House Republicans who voted to challenge the election results in favor of Biden after the rioters were kicked off Capitol Hill.

Jordan spokespeople did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment on the text sent to Meadows.

The select committee is tasked with investigating the facts and causes of the deadly invasion on January 6, when hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol and forced Congress to flee their rooms. Many rioters were spurred on by Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him by widespread electoral fraud.

The House voted Tuesday night for Meadows to be in contempt of Congress for defying the subpoena of the panel selected to sit for deposition. The committee said Meadows produced thousands of pages of documents and agreed to answer questions before abruptly withdrawing. Meadows sued the select panel to strike down two of his subpoenas, arguing in part that Trump asserted executive privilege over his testimony.

The committee this week revealed some of Meadows’ files, including texts it received from Jordan and other lawmakers. They also shared messages sent to Meadows by Donald Trump Jr. and several pro-Trump Fox News hosts who were panicking about the Capitol Riot as it unfolded.

“He needs to condemn this — as soon as possible. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows on Jan.6, Select Committee Vice Chair Liz said. Cheney, R-Wyo., In a Monday night meeting.

Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., At that meeting read part of Jordan’s message aloud to Meadows, without naming Jordan as the sender.

“On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, is expected to call all electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all,” reads the text sent to Meadows by a no one Schiff described except as a “legislator”.

An accompanying graphic displayed this quote as a full sentence. Jordan’s office argued to NBC that Schiff distorted the post because it omitted some of the language Jordan sent to Meadows.

A spokesperson for the select committee told CNBC that the graphic “inadvertently” added a period to the end of the quote Schiff read during the meeting. “The select committee is responsible and regrets the error,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson sent the entire message to CNBC “in the interests of transparency.”

It reads: “On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, is expected to call all electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all – as directed by the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and “No legislative act,” writes Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, “unconstitutional, cannot be valid”. The tribunal in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: “That an unconstitutional law is not a law at all is a proposition which is no longer open to discussion. 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 US 654 (1916). Following this reasoning, an unconstitutionally appointed voter, like an unconstitutionally enacted law, is not a voter at all.

