Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping pledge to “protect the security of both sides” amid rising tensions in the United States

World leaders got a phone call amid growing criticism from the West, just days after G7 foreign ministers discussed Moscow’s saber strikes against Ukraine and Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Putin praised Russia’s “model” relationship with China and confirmed that he would participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Kremlin said after the call: “The two said the relationship has reached an unprecedented level.”

“In February, we will finally be able to meet face-to-face in Beijing,” Putin said on a talk show, calling Xi a “dear friend.”

The United States, Great Britain, Canada and Australia do not send political representatives to the Olympics

“Sino-Russian relations have withstood all kinds of severe tests and are showing new dynamism and vitality,” Xi said according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

He also accused “international forces” of interfering in China and Russia in the name of democracy and human rights and of “grossly trampling” on international law, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“China and Russia must develop more joint actions to more effectively protect the security and interests of both sides,” the statement added.

The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia are not sending political representatives to the Olympics for China’s abuses against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Beijing and Moscow denounced the diplomatic boycott, and Putin said on Wednesday that the two leaders opposed “any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” a criticism Russia has repeatedly leveled at the West.

Russia used a state-backed doping program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and was subsequently banned from international competition.

The talks also took place after Russia and China were ostensibly excluded from US President Joe Biden’s democracy summit last week.

Russian athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals – without a Russian flag or anthem – if they can prove their doping record is blank.

Russian officials, including Putin, are prohibited from attending international competitions unless invited by the head of state of the host country. Xi invited Putin to attend.

China and Russia have seen their relations with Western countries deteriorate in recent years and have sought to project a more unified front.

On Wednesday, Putin told Xi that “a new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries” which includes a “determination to transform our common border into a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness.”

“I consider these relations as a true model of interstate cooperation in the 21st century,” said the Russian leader.

After the call, the Kremlin’s top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said the conversation between the “two great friendly states” lasted 90 minutes and was “very positive”.

The United States and its allies have for weeks accused Russia of planning an invasion of its former Soviet neighbor Ukraine, warning of massive coordinated sanctions if Putin launches an attack.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine, where the West has accused the Kremlin of supporting pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Russia dismisses the allegations and accuses the West of fueling tensions.

In calls Tuesday with the French and Finnish leaders, Putin said he wanted security talks with the United States and NATO to begin without delay.

Putin told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that he wanted to “immediately launch negotiations” in order to “develop international legal guarantees for the security of the country,” the Kremlin said in a reading of the appeal.

The demands of Russia’s Kremlinsaid included halting NATO’s eastward expansion and deploying weapons in neighboring states, including Ukraine.

Putin also accused the Ukrainian leadership of increasingly using “heavy weapons and attack drones” against pro-Russian rebels in his separatist east.

Moscow has staged huge live fire exercises with more than 1,000 tank soldiers in an area near the Ukrainian border as Putin continues to fuel fears that Russia will invade his neighbor in a matter of weeks.

Putin has denied that Russia is considering seizing Ukraine’s territory and accused Britain and its allies of “demonizing” his country.

But the Kremlin strongman is now seeking Chinese support in Europe and will discuss future “cooperation priorities”.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Putin in a phone call of his “deep concern” about Russian military build-up near Ukraine, and that “serious consequences” would follow in the event of an invasion.

US intelligence officials estimate that up to 175,000 Russian troops could launch an attack early next year, with troops, tanks and artillery already massed on the Ukrainian border.