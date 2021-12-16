Politics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces another crucial test of leadership
London, UK:
Under fire, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced another crucial test of his leadership on Thursday with a by-election in a constituency still won by his party, where defeat would intensify calls for a new leader.
Johnson, 57, is already in shock after a hundred of his own MPs broke ranks on Tuesday and voted against the government’s plan to introduce vaccine passes for big events.
It follows a scorching few weeks for the leader, whose authority has been hit by corruption allegations and reports that he and his staff violated coronavirus restrictions last Christmas.
Under normal circumstances, a by-election in the English rural constituency of North Shropshire would be a formality for Johnson’s Conservative party, which has never lost the seat.
The riding, which has just over 80,000 voters, fired its last Conservative lawmaker with a huge majority of 23,000.
But before the polls open at 07:00 GMT, Johnson is struggling to convince many to stick with him after weeks of headlines, hinting at a historic loss.
The ballot, which ends at 22:00 GMT, is increasingly seen as a referendum on Johnson’s prime ministerial post, just two years after his landslide victory in the December 2019 general election.
The defeat would likely see MPs start filing letters of no confidence towards their leader, which could trigger an internal party vote to remove him.
The same process saw his predecessor Theresa May ousted in mid-2019 after MPs, including Johnson himself, voted against his Brexit deal in Parliament.
The Lib Dems have the best chance of overthrowing the huge Tory majority, aided by Labor supporters lending their voices to them to maximize Johnson’s political pain.
In the market town of Whitchurch, Martin Hill, 68, who normally votes Labor, told AFP: “I will vote for the Liberal Democrats because I am so offended by Johnson’s performance.
“It will be a tactical vote – I want to give Johnson a slap,” the retired chemical engineer added, calling the prime minister “dishonest”.
Fall out of favor
However, some in Whitchurch stood by Johnson’s side and prepared to ignore the transgressions of the maverick former mayor of London.
“I think Boris Johnson was really a little bit of a dumb… like a naughty little schoolboy,” said Sue Parkinson, 67, who has voted for the Conservatives for the past two decades.
“I don’t think it’s enough for us to say, ‘Okay, we want a new leader now,’ because I think Boris has done a great job.”
The mood is far from that of May, when the Tories won an unprecedented partial electoral victory at the Hartlepool siege in north-east England following a successful vaccine rollout.
But the virus still dominates British life, and the arrival of the Omicron variant has further compounded the gloom ahead of Christmas.
Nearly 80,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 over a 24-hour period on Wednesday – the highest daily number since the pandemic hit Britain last year.
Britain is also suffering from runaway inflation due to heavy borrowing during shutdowns, high energy prices and congested supply chains.
Johnson – who won overwhelming support from voters in 2019 on his ‘Get Brexit Done’ promise – has been embroiled in controversy since early last month.
It all started with his unsuccessful attempt to change Parliament’s disciplinary rules to spare North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson a suspension after it was discovered he had broken lobbying rules.
Paterson, who had held the seat since 1997, then resigned, forcing Thursday’s by-election.
This crisis, however, was quickly overshadowed by reports that Johnson and his staff broke Covid rules last year by throwing multiple parties around Christmas – just as the public were told to cancel their festive plans.
