Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address farmers and scientists on natural agriculture today





Over 5,000 farmers will attend the summit, in addition to farmers connected live via ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and the ATMA network in the States.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country on Thursday at the ongoing zero-budget, natural agriculture summit in Gujarat. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tweeted about it on Wednesday. He said that “As part of the pre-vibrant Gujarat Summit 2021, Prime Minister Shri @ narendramodiji will address the National Summit on ‘Zero Budget Natural Agriculture’ … @AgriGoI”. – 2021 arenarendramodi “” …@AgriGoIhttps://t.co/pEM00ofmPO pic.twitter.com/lG16tr1XjF Narendra Singh Tomar (tonstomar) December 15, 2021 The three-day national summit on natural agriculture began on December 14 and is scheduled to end on December 16. The Prime Minister will virtually address the farmers during the farewell session at 11 a.m. It will bring together more than 5,000 farmers who will be present at the summit, in addition to the farmers connecting directly through the central institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and the ATMA network (Agricultural Technology Management Agency). ) in the states. The Prime Minister will address the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget agriculture to be held in Gujarat. The BJP will install screens in each mandal and invite farmers to watch the Prime Minister’s speech. The program will begin to show from 11 am and will continue until 1 pm, ”said BJP national secretary general Arun Singh. The head of the BJP further informed that according to the details currently available, 9,500 mandals have been selected and will be installed with screens. “The Prime Minister is striving to double the incomes of farmers. We seek to promote natural agriculture so that farmers’ production costs are reduced and incomes rise,” Singh said. “A great revolutionary change is about to happen which will benefit farmers. BJP workers in different places across the country will listen to the Prime Minister’s speech,” he added. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s office, Modi will address farmers during the farewell session of the national conclave. Farmers will receive all the necessary information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods. “Zero budget natural agriculture is a promising tool to minimize farmers’ dependence on purchased inputs and reduce the cost of farming by relying on traditional field-based technologies that improve the health of farmers. soils. The native cow, its feces and urine play an important role from which various inputs are brought to the farm and provide the necessary nutrients to the soil. Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or maintaining of soil covered with plant cover all year round, even in situations of very low water availability, ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption ”, said the PMO in a declaration. Alongside Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharaya Devvrat are also expected to deliver brief remarks at the Summit. With the contribution of agencies Read also :What is zero budget agriculture and why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fighting for it Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here.

