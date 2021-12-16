MSNBC’s Joy Reid still bothered by CNN’s 2017 Van Jones speech praising Trump





MSNBC and CNN are largely reluctant to criticize each other, but MSNBC’s Joy Reid couldn’t resist shooting a CNN commentator on Tuesday for a years-old sin in his eyes.

During a segment on “The ReidOut” condemning income inequality, Reid tore up CNN’s Van Jones for remarks he made in 2017 complimenting then-President Donald Trump on his first address in Congress.

“Like the robber barons of the early golden age, some of today’s ultra-rich think they can just throw money at the problem through charity. Jeff Bezos spends billions on his ten minute space tours, but in June he announced a donation of $ 200 million to Today Trump became the talkative President Van Jones and the wonderful Jos Andrs for charities of their choice, ”said Reid , changing her voice to mock Jones for his comments in 2017 and praising Andrs in contrast.

Political commentator Van Jones speaks at the “Politicon” convention in Pasadena, California, United States on June 25, 2016. REUTERS / Patrick T. Fallon – S1BETMAVWNAA

Reid was referring to Jones’ remarks following Trump’s speech to Congress shortly after taking office, when he paid tribute to the recently widowed wife of a deposed Navy SEAL.

SARAH SILVERMAN HITS THE LIBERAL TUBE SHE RECEIVED TO CRITICIZE JOY REID: YOU DARE TO CRITICIZE YOUR OWN PARTY

“He became President of the United States at that point,” Jones said at the time, infuriating the Liberals.

It still seems to stick in Reid’s throat, as she mentioned almost five years later regarding Bezos’ $ 100 million donation this year to Jones to get involved in charities of her choosing.

Reid is not the only voice in the liberal media to cry scandal Jones for always offering positive words to Trump.

In February, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said that “members of the black community no longer trust you” during Jones’ appearance. MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross said in October that Jones was “Jeff Bezos’ black friend” and declared him to be one of many black media figures who are not genuinely “black voices.”

Van Jones, founder of Dream Corps, speaks after receiving the Courage and Civility Award from American billionaire Jeff Bezos. Van Horn, Texas, United States, July 20, 2021. REUTERS / Joe Skipper (REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones has a complicated history with Trump. Although widely critical, he has worked with Trump’s White House on bipartisan First Step criminal justice reform, and he said last year that Trump had done positive things for African Americans. He also accused him of playing “footsie” with white nationalists, called his 2019 State of the Union speech “psychotically incoherent” and cried with joy on the air after the victory. Joe Biden on Trump in 2020 has gone official.

