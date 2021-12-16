Politics
Turkey relies on drones to strengthen ties with Africa
After trade and cooperation, defense: Turkey is counting on its combat drones to strengthen its ties with African leaders, invited on December 17 and 18 in Istanbul.
Two months after his Economic Forum, focused on investment and trade, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to welcome some 40 senior African officials, including thirteen heads of state and two prime ministers, according to the Turkish Ministry of Affairs foreigners. & nbsp;
This new meeting should this time focus on security issues, with Turkey promoting its military equipment at a lower cost – and under flexible conditions – to African countries.
Ankara already has a military base in Somalia and Morocco and Tunisia received its first Turkish combat drones in September.
Angola, in turn, recently expressed interest in such unmanned aircraft during Mr. Erdogan’s first official visit to the oil-producing southern African country in October.
Turkey also signed a military cooperation agreement in August with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, embroiled in a war against rebels in Tigray. & Nbsp;
Ethiopia online in the spotlight
“The defense sector is a new asset: Turkey has pushed it a lot, especially that of drones,” said Federico Donelli, researcher in international relations at the University of Genoa, in Italy, interviewed by AFP.
Ankara “does not only offer its equipment but also training, as in Somalia,” he adds.
Private company Bayraktar’s TB2 drone model – headed by one of the president’s son-in-law – is the most requested after its much-vaunted successes in recent years in Libya and Azerbaijan.
“Everywhere I go in Africa, everyone talks to me about drones,” Erdogan said after his tour of Angola, Nigeria and Togo this fall.
But it is above all the possibility of a contract with Ethiopia that has raised questions in view of the brutality of the conflict in Tigray which has left thousands of civilians dead and hundreds of thousands displaced, according to the UN.
Several planes have been delivered, according to a Western source, but Ankara has had to give in to Western pressure and cease deliveries to the Abiy Ahmed regime.
Booming sales
A spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry evacuated questions about them, stressing that they were two sovereign nations and therefore empowered to conclude their own agreements.
The official statistics of Turkish countries do not detail the sales of military equipment, showing only their monthly amounts. And these have exploded over the past year.
Turkish defense and aeronautics exports to Ethiopia reached $ 94.6 million between January and November, compared to about $ 235,000 in the same period the previous year.
Figures presented by the Assembly of Turkish Exporters show similar increases for Angola, Chad and Morocco.
Turkish drones were first noticed in 2019, after Ankara signed two defense agreements with the Libyan government recognized by the UN. & nbsp;
Tripoli then unleashed these devices in the conflict zone, slowing the advance of rebel forces from the east backed by Turkey’s regional rivals and paving the way for a gradual transition to an electoral process.
“Not just guns”
Turkey continued to solidify the reputation of its drones last year by helping Azerbaijan regain control of most of the territory lost to Armenian separatists nearly three decades ago.
“Now, with its drones, Turkey has more advantages up its sleeve when it comes to negotiating with other countries,” continues Federico Donelli. & Nbsp;
“We attach importance to the defense sector and our relations with Africa,” Nail Olpak, president of the Turkish Council for International Economic Relations, an influential independent organization, told AFP. foot at the Istanbul Economic Forum in October.
“But limiting this sector to sales of arms, rockets, rifles or tanks would be a mistake,” he said, citing the example of Turkish mine clearance vehicles in Togo, which also belong to the industry. of the defense.
Federico Donelli confirms this: he emphasizes the modernization plan of the Togolese army carried out with the support of Turkey, which provides training and armored vehicles in addition to weapons and other equipment.
Turkey has gradually extended its hold over Africa with a network of 37 military offices on the continent, to support President Erdogan’s goal of tripling the annual trade volume of trade with the continent, to $ 75 billion over the years. future.
