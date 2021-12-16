Russian President Vladimir Putin hails model relationship with China in appeal with Xi Jinping

Sino-Russian relations have withstood all kinds of harsh tests, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised Russia’s “model” relationship with China during a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and confirmed he will attend the Beijing Olympics, as the two countries face off. to growing criticism from the West.

The video call came days after G7 foreign ministers discussed Moscow’s saber strikes against Ukraine and Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

“In February, we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing,” Putin said on a nationwide talk show after announcing he would attend the Games, calling Xi a “dear friend.”

“Sino-Russian relations have withstood all kinds of severe tests and are showing new dynamism and vitality,” Xi said according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia are not sending political representatives to the Olympics for China’s abuses against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Beijing and Moscow denounced the diplomatic boycott, and Putin said on Wednesday that the two leaders opposed “any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” a criticism Russia has repeatedly leveled at the West.

Russia used a state-backed doping program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and was subsequently banned from international competition.

Russian athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals – without a Russian flag or anthem – if they can prove their doping record is blank.

Russian officials, including Putin, are prohibited from attending international competitions unless invited by the head of state of the host country. Xi invited Putin to attend.

China and Russia have seen their relations with Western countries deteriorate in recent years and have sought to project a more unified front.

On Wednesday, Putin told Xi that “a new model of cooperation has formed between our countries” which includes a “determination to transform our common border into a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness.”

“I consider these relations as a true model of interstate cooperation in the 21st century,” said the Russian leader.

“Unprecedented” relationships

After the call, the Kremlin’s top foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said the conversation between “two great friendly states” lasted 90 minutes and was “very positive”.

“The two said the relationship has reached an unprecedented level,” he told reporters.

The talks took place after Russia and China were ostensibly excluded from US President Joe Biden’s democracy summit last week.

The United States and its allies have for weeks accused Russia of planning an invasion of its former Soviet neighbor Ukraine, warning of massive coordinated sanctions if Putin launches an attack.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine, where the West has accused the Kremlin of supporting pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Russia dismisses the allegations and accuses the West of fueling tensions.

In calls Tuesday with the French and Finnish leaders, Putin said he wanted security talks with the United States and NATO to begin without delay.

Russia’s demands included halting NATO’s eastward expansion and deploying weapons in neighboring states, including Ukraine.

China’s relations with several Western allies, meanwhile, have collapsed in recent years over a myriad of issues – from trade and security to Beijing’s human rights record and promises of China. seize Taiwan, which it claims.

China, an authoritarian one-party state, has reacted with fury to being excluded from the Biden summit, calling America’s democracy a “weapon of mass destruction.”

Beijing’s diplomats abroad and its state-controlled media have escalated a propaganda blitz criticizing Western democracy as corrupt and a failure.

Instead, they touted “people’s democracy as a whole,” aimed at strengthening the legitimacy of the ruling Communist Party, which has grown increasingly authoritarian under Xi.

