Jokowi ready to print millions of Indonesian digital talent

President Joko Widodo said the digital market is growing rapidly with the COVID-19 pandemic. All the fields suddenly have to do everything online.

As a large country, he said, Indonesia has the potential of a digital economy which is expected to reach $ 146 billion by 2025. According to him, these developments must be faced with various preparations, including l ‘one prepares the nation’s children as strong digital talents.

The hard part is how to prepare digital talent in large numbers. Bring in mentors who have good qualifications. And we are fortunate that our Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology has experience in technology companies. “Mas Nadiem, we are very lucky. My questions are always answered very quickly,” Jokowi said during the Digital Generation Acceleration Movement event, at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Wednesday (12/15).





Along with digital advancement, Jokowi added, Indonesia must act very quickly, otherwise Indonesia will be left behind and the potential of this huge digital market will not be appreciated by our own people. The former governor of DKI Jakarta instructed his collaborators, in particular the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) Nadiem Makarim to be able to educate the children so that they one day become reliable and competitive digital talent.

If we cannot prepare for this, it will be very difficult for us to catch up with other countries. And the key in large quantities. “This is why I ask all technology companies, all large companies to be busy for our student internships so that our children can all change as quickly as possible, the digital mindset exists, digital skills exist, for a digital culture to form in our country, “he explained.





In addition to education, the government, through the Ministry of Public Enterprises, is also preparing funding so that young people can later set up start-up businesses. (Start) through the Fonds Rouge Blanc.

I really appreciate what Mr. Erick Thohir (Minister of Public Enterprises) has done to prepare this. If everything moves, there is the Indonesia Digital Tribe by Mba Nana, the digital talent is made by the Minister of Education and Culture and the funds are ready for the Red and White Fund, I believe that the acceleration for building a digital society, we will soon be able to realize this digital ecosystem, explained Jokowi.

Red and White Fund

SOE Minister Erick Thohir said the Merah Putih Fund is a public company that funds startups created by children across the country. He explained that the agency would focus on funding Soonicron (soon to be unicron).





Erick explained that in 2022, the Merah Putih Fund will provide funds of up to $ 300 million for Soonicorns with predetermined criteria namely having an Indonesian founder, the company operates in Indonesia and plans to take a say in the market Indonesian capital.

We also hope that all private companies will enter the ecosystem from this funding, as we have also invited the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) or INA to enter larger ones like Unicorn which is heading to Decacorn, has said Erick.

According to him, in Indonesia Soonicorn companies or startups often appear with an appraisal value of $ 100-200 million. Erick saw that the business had great potential for growth, but often failed halfway due to lack of sufficient funds.

Therefore, he hopes that the existence of the Merah Putih Fund can help create a digital ecosystem in the growing country.

Technology is inevitable. We will face a new world, new challenges that we will face, so we need new superheroes. “I hope these superheroes will push to become Indonesia’s force in sustaining the Indonesian ecosystem,” he said.

Printing reliable digital talent

Education and Culture, Research and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim admitted that the most difficult thing in building a digital ecosystem in the country is the availability of reliable digital talent in numbers. sufficient.

In fact, the capital can be implemented, the market in Indonesia is quite large. Only neckit is a talent. Ask all the unicorns in Indonesia, what is their number one problem? Talent, says Nadiem.

To prepare for this, the Ministry of Education and Culture will welcome children to college with a different program. Nadiem explained, the child will later have to do an internship at a start-up with unicorn status, followed by work on entrepreneurship project, as well as to do agrotech for one area each conducted for one semester.

Imagine with three semesters out of the curriculum, how many permutations of our graduating kids at the age of 21 he graduated, the kid has become a superpower. He already has a lot of moves. This is what we mean by an independent campus. In the independent campus, the most important program is redefining what is meant by undergraduate education, he added.





For 2022, Nadiem also plans to bring in trusted individual practitioners to become part-time lecturers on all campuses in Indonesia and to launch an entrepreneurship program that should be able to guide children with good ideas that will be directly trained by experienced people.

So the three attacks that we do, one kid off campus, studying in the tech world for at least six months, the second tech ace teaching on campus, three entrepreneurial incubation on campus, we give them a debriefing, and also give them mentoring, he said.

Digital tribe of Indonesia

At the same time, the initiator of the Indonesia Digital Tribe movement, Najwa Shihab, said that a crucial factor in building a digital ecosystem is creativity. Najwa explained, based on the results of a survey conducted by the World Economic Forum, that there were three main skills that were still targeted by all industries, one of which was creativity.

There is another survey result from IBM. When you ask 60% of CEOs what the most important quality of leadership is today, the answer is that creativity is most important. That’s why Indonesia Digital Tribe is here. This is a joint effort, a collaborative movement led by industry, government departments, all the children of the nation, because we are aware that there is not much time, said Najwa.





For the first step, the Indonesia Digital Tribe movement will target 10,000 young people between the ages of 15 and 35 to gain digital skills and a digital mindset.

Young people, he continued, will be challenged as a team to come up with ideas or innovations in eight categories ranging from financial technology, social entrepreneur, agriculture, fishing, health and others accompanied by experienced mentors.

We will invite them to compete because the key is there, to be confident, to challenge each other to come up with ideas that can then be executed together. Later, they will have the opportunity not only to benefit from mentoring, not only to participate in competitions, but also to obtain funding to make your dreams come true, create a start-up. Because this accelerating movement, the Indonesia Digital Tribe, is a joint movement, a group of herds across Indonesia that Insha Allah will try to find answers and do as much and as much as possible in the digital age, because humans should empower technology, not being mistaken, he concludes. [gi/ka]