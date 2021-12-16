Fallout from ‘f ** k him’: Netanyahu did not reach out to Trump for a remark





Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not try to reach out to Donald Trump following the interview in which Trump said about Netanyahu “f ** k him”, aides said. Netanyahus in Axios.

Why it matters: Trump’s remarks, which took place during my face-to-face interview with him in April and was published by Axios on Friday, quickly turned into a political and media storm in Israel that did that calm down. Many in Israel saw them as damaging to Netanyahu because it shattered the myth that he and Trump were close allies.

Now opposition leader Netanyahu is waging an ongoing campaign to win back the prime minister’s office despite his corruption trial. His “bromance” with Trump had been one of his political calling cards. But Trump got angry during the interview over a video Netanyahu posted congratulating Joe Biden on his election victory. “I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump said. “F ** k him.”

Driving the news: Netanyahu was silent on the matter other than a short statement last Friday in which he thanked Trump for his support for Israel but defended his decision to congratulate the new president.

One of Netanyahu’s aides told me that he didn’t want to touch on this matter at the moment. The aide said Netanyahu was sorry to hear Trump’s remarks but still respects the former president and doesn’t think there is bad blood on his side.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s supporters and political allies took to social media and television studios to defend Netanyahu, claiming he had no choice but to congratulate Biden and that he passed the interests of the country before its own political interests.

Netanyahu supporters also clung to Trump’s remark that Netanyahu “never wanted peace” with the Palestinians to emphasize that Netanyahu is the real leader of the Israeli right who was ready to stand up to even Trump in opposing the two-state solution.

Go further:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/netanyahu-trump-remark-fuck-you-853b6dde-e638-47fe-b093-b3fd5037c0bb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos