PM Imran and Malala are among the world’s most admired personalities





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the youngest recipient of the Malala Yousafzai Prize were mentioned in the list of most admired people in 2021.

Barack Obama retained his position as the world’s most admired man in YouGov’s international survey this year, after snatching the job from longtime incumbent Bill Gates last year. Michelle Obama also retains her position as the world’s most admired woman for the third year in a row, according to a YouGov poll.

In fact, the top three spots for each gender are unchanged from last year, with business mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates remaining second among men, followed by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie continues to be the second most admired woman in the world, ahead of Britain’s third monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

This year’s study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list. Pakistani human rights activist Malala and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra have climbed the top of the ranks this year, climbing five places to place 9th and 10th respectively. In Chopra’s case, this represents his best performance in the series so far.

On the men’s side, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has seen the strongest advance since last time, climbing four places from 11th to 7th – his highest ranking to date. Despite this record placement, as well as his recent Ballon D’or victory, Messi is still in 4th place behind Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo (also Ronaldo’s best performance to date).

Artists occupy a higher place on the list of women, with 10 of the most admired women being actresses, singers or television presenters (although some, like Emma Watson and Angelina Jolie, are also notable for their humanitarian work. ). In contrast, the Most Admired Men list contains more people from political, business and athletic backgrounds.

Emma Watson

New additions to the top twenty this year include US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Thai rapper Lisa (renowned Blackpink) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. .

This year’s ranking also sees the return to their twenties of investor Warren Buffett, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Chinese actresses Liu Yifei and Yang Mi.

PHOTO: VILLA ROSE

The results are calculated from the combination of the responses to two questions – whether a respondent admires the character at all and then whether it is the character the respondent admires the most. The results for each country in the global compilation are also weighted to represent the size of the country’s population.

Previous distinctions:

Malala and PM Imran are also on the same list for 2018 and 2019.

Recently, Malala was honored in 100 Women of 2021 in a BBC list. The 24-year-old was also on that list. “The youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani girls’ education activist and United Nations messenger of peace. She has championed the right of young women to education since the age of 11 years old, “the outlet said of the activist.

He further said: “His activism began with blogs for the BBC on life under the Taliban regime in Pakistan and the ban on girls going to school. In October 2012, an armed man boarded his bus, looking for him, and shot him in the head. The post then shared, “After her recovery, she continued her work as the co-founder of the nonprofit Malala Fund, aiming to build a world where every girl can learn and lead without fear.”

Malala reportedly said: “Hundreds of millions of girls are out of school today. I want to see a world where every girl can access 12 years of free, safe and quality education; where all girls can learn and lead.

