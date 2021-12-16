7 things we learned from Boris Johnson’s press conference on Omicron and Christmas gatherings

Boris Johnson said the “grand national response” had started against Omicron – nearly three weeks after the first cases of the new variant were discovered in the UK.

He said it was “absolutely vital” for the British to get their booster shots, as the government “was putting everything under pressure.”

The Prime Minister even appealed to the British to volunteer and “help the nation grow stronger now”.

Professor Chris Whitty has warned that “the records will be broken a lot over the next week” as Omicron continues to grow at an extremely rapid rate.

1) England faces TWO epidemics

During the last press conference, Professor Whitty warned that the new wave of Covid is still more dangerous than the Delta variant, even if the new variant ends up being milder.

Chris Whitty said scientists are still collecting data on the Omicron variant, but added “all things we know are bad.”

He expressed concern that records over the next few weeks could be ‘broken’ due to the speed at which Covid rates are skyrocketing.

He added: “Between when it starts to really take off in a way that people can see and when we get to very, very large numbers will be quite short, and that, I think, is part of the problem. trying to fix this problem. ”

Omicron is already a dominant variant in London and is expected to be larger than the Delta variant across the country within the next week.

2) The Omicron variant is far from “soft”

The UK faces a “really serious threat” from the Omicron variant as it shows no signs of slowing down, England’s chief medical officer has warned.

Today, the UK has recorded its highest number of daily Covid cases since the start of the pandemic, with 78,610 new infections.

Professor Whitty has said he expects Covid cases to increase further in the coming weeks and has suggested data from South Africa which shows the new variant to be milder is false.

He said at the press conference: “There is a danger that people will overinterpret this, think it is not going to be a problem.

3) Christmas parties can take place, but Brits need to be selective

Britons are still free to enjoy the festive gatherings and celebrations as Christmas approaches.

“I have said many times that I think this Christmas will be much better than last Christmas, and I stand by it,” the Prime Minister said.

But Professor Whitty urged Britons to put people they see first, so they can reduce their social contact.

Speaking alongside the Prime Minister, Prof Whitty said: ‘Don’t mix with people you don’t have to.

“[You] you don’t need a medical degree to realize that it is a sensible thing to do with an incredibly infectious virus. “

Dr Nikki Kanani has apologized to her own children live on TV for their slashed plans ahead of Christmas.

Professor Whitty encouraged people to take lateral flow tests before visiting vulnerable people.

And he said the British should meet outdoors if possible, or in well-ventilated areas.

4) 12-15 year olds can get a second jab

From Monday, December 20, young people will be able to make an appointment for their second Covid jab.

The government has made it clear that it wants to keep children in school.

Mr Johnson said: “Let us all make sure our children and youth are vaccinated before they return in the next trimester.”

A few weeks ago, Labor criticized the government for slow progress in its vaccine rollout.

They estimated that some 12 to 15 year olds could wait for their first jabs until next year, although they are eligible from mid-October.

Scientists have reduced the need for Britons to wait for their booster dose from six months to three months, and that includes young people.

When the booster program began, England’s four chief medical officers urged Britons not to stigmatize parents and those who refused the booster dose.

But in a complete turnaround, given Omicron’s swift transmission, the Prime Minister said jabs would be available to Britons “wherever they are”.

The confirmation comes after the UK’s four chief medical officers recommended a universal rollout of the Pfizer vaccine to three million more children after concluding it would reduce outbreaks in schools.

They warned of the impacts on mental health, especially on children in disadvantaged areas, of missing more classes this fall and winter.

5) A large number of people will be hospitalized with Covid after Christmas

Professor Whitty said it was a “nailed-down prospect” that hospitalizations would increase after the Christmas holidays, as they are spreading at a “phenomenal rate”.

He said at the Downing Street press conference: ‘I am concerned that there are a growing number of Omicron patients who will enter the NHS, go to hospital and go into intensive care.

“We don’t know the exact ratios yet, but there will be substantial numbers and it will start to become apparent, in my opinion, quite soon after Christmas.”

Earlier this week, the British Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released an explosive estimate that daily infections stood at 200,000.

UKHSA boss Dr Jenny Harries has warned MPs of a “bewildering” number of cases over the next few days – which could put the NHS in “grave jeopardy”.

6) The government has not ruled out new restrictions



The Prime Minister is doing his best to propel his vaccination campaign, to avoid introducing new restrictions that libertarian conservatives will despise.

He opened his press conference by urging every eligible adult to reserve their jab and “get boosted now”, as it is “absolutely vital that you do”.

Mr Johnson has urged Britons to get tested when visiting places like nightclubs and to self-isolate if they come in contact with someone who has Omicron.

He said the benefits of having testing capabilities, which we didn’t have last year, coupled with the booster vaccination program are sufficient for now.

Professor Whitty urged Britons to use “great caution” when deciding which social gatherings to attend, as hospitalizations have been observed in South African cases of Omicron.

Previously, Health Secretary Sajid Javid had not ruled out introducing new restrictions in the coming weeks.

Speaking at Gordon Hospital in Westminster, Mr Javid said the number of cases is still increasing ‘rapidly’ but that we are ‘making time to assess this virus’ with the increased rollout of Covid jabs.

The prime minister said their current measures were the right ones for the time being.

7) Boris Johnson insists he always follows Covid rules

Asked about the Downing Street Christmas celebrations reported by The Mirror, the Prime Minister insisted he always followed the rules.

The Prime Minister appeared to distance himself from growing accusations of lockdown violation parties that took place in Westminster last Christmas, as he noted that politicians ‘should’ follow Covid rules.

It comes after Shaun Bailey stepped down from his role at the London Assembly last night and appeared to apologize on Twitter.

Professor Whitty said that “it is a fact” that people get angry when people “in high places” break the rules.

He said: “When people think there is injustice in high places, of course they get angry. Most people separate that from their absolute need to think about what is good for. them, their families, their communities and their workplaces. ”

The clumsy prime minister retorted: “On your point about the rules, I follow the rules. Everyone across politics should follow the rules.”