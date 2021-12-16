Anti-transplant police force – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Thu, December 16, 2021





01:22

0

7c8de5fbfa8fecad7676baf18311d9bf

1

Editorial

Listyo-Sigit-Prabowo, anti-corruption, KPK, police, Joko-Widodo, undercover operation, prevention

To free

The country’s fight against corruption took a new turn as 44 former corruption breakers from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) joined the new National Police Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas). Recruited as civil servants, the former KPK investigators, including Novel Baswedan, will respond to the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Kortas will be the fifth unit to fall directly under the supervision of the Chief of Police, alongside the Mobile Brigade Corps (Korbrimob), the Traffic Police Corps (Korlantas), the Professional and Security Division (Propam) and of the Special Detachment (Densus) 88 anti-terrorism squad. . The formation of Kortas means that the Crime Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) will dissolve its Corruption Crimes Directorate. A body should, on paper, have more authority than a leadership, and less outside intervention can be expected in the cases treated by Kortas. But the arrangement can also create a jurisdictional overlap between detectives in Bareskrim and Kortas, which could lead to sibling rivalry within an institution already fraught with problems. The civil servant status of former KPK investigators can also be problematic, as in the police and the army civil servants very rarely occupy strategic positions. Most of these positions are held by people in uniform. Will they be treated as new recruits despite their vast experience? Or will there be some sort of adjustment so that they are treated as even-level inputs from another public institution? We must also wait and see if former KPK employees will be given important roles or will be simply treated as regular staff, pending the results of their police training in January. But the new recruits might not even investigate corruption cases, as the spokesman for the head of the national police, Insp. General Dedy Prasetyo said most would be in charge of “preventing” corruption within Kortas. The corps may have three other divisions responsible for investigation, enforcement and interagency cooperation, respectively. It is also unclear whether the new body will be able or willing to prosecute corruption cases involving police officers. Such investigations, if they occur, could spark turf wars with Propam, which is generally responsible for internal investigations. The new corps will bring about structural changes in the Provincial Police. There are currently two criminal investigation directorates, one for general offenses and the other for special offenses, and the special offenses directorate could be transformed into a subset of Kortas. At the regional level, however, there is only one criminal investigation unit. Perhaps placing the former corruption breakers in the prevention division is aimed at preventing the “disruption” President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo mentioned in a speech on the International Day of Struggle. against corruption on December 9. Jokowi called on law enforcement institutions to move away from high-profile arrests and undercover operations in favor of less disruptive corruption prevention campaigns. The strategy, however, may weaken the deterrent effect of the anti-corruption campaign, as corrupt officials may no longer have to look over their shoulders. Eradicating corruption, like anything worth doing, takes serious and sustained effort, which is why we welcome Kortas. The credentials and experience of former KPK investigators will hopefully help transform the country’s fight against corruption.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2021/12/15/police-antigraft-corps.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos