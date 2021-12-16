Turkish Lira May Benefit From Short Hedging If CBRT Holds Rates

Try to bid for the worst year on record in 2021

USD / TRY closes 100% increase for the year

Reaches 14.70 as GBP / TRY looks above 19.50

Markets Consider CBRT Reduction, Wedge Offers Relief for TRY

The lira had almost halved against the dollar, pound and euro for 2021 this week, but it would likely benefit if the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) left interest rates stable on Thursday. , according to some analysts.

The losses of the Turkish lira increased the USD / TRY rate by 100% for 2021 on Wednesday, as the losses of the pound exceeded 50% in what could be one of the worst years on record for the currency Turkish, with drops of nearly 5% against many major currencies this week. alone.

“The real culprit for the latest round of sales, however, can be attributed to the statement by Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati in the Haberturk newspaper that the government remains committed not to raise rates,” said Kenneth Broux, strategist at Societe Generale.

“Another 100bp rate cut is fully slated for Thursday. A smaller drop or surprise take would drive the propensity for short hedging gains,” Broux and colleagues wrote in a research briefing Tuesday.

This week’s losses were immediate and prompted the CBRT’s third attempt in December to stem the currency’s decline through direct intervention in the forex market, which appeared to keep the USD / TRY from going higher. above 14.40 for a while.

Above: Quotes and performances over various horizons for a selection of Turkish exchange rates. Source: Netdania Markets.

“Spot printed 14.99 high in thin liquidity, only 3 trades were made above the 14.50 level. Light volumes have crossed the market since the opening,” said Yuliya Kryzhanovska, Credit trader Switzerland, referring to Monday’s price action.

“Fitch said inflation in Turkey would hit 25% in December. Bloomberg consensus calls for a 100bp rate cut while the results range is 0-200bp for easing,” Kryzhanovska wrote in a comment from the negotiating office.

S&P also downgraded Turkey’s credit rating outlook from stable to negative this week, although Finance Minister Nebatis remarks reported were the driving force behind the lira losses, it might be relevant that they stopped before suggesting that another rate cut is coming this week.

“You will see. The economy will pick up very quickly. As long as you trust us. There were also bankers at the meeting yesterday.” Trust us, believe us, “I said. “will not raise interest rates. You will see that we can do it without raising interest,” Nebati told Haberturks Sevilay Ylman in an interview.

Nebatis’ comments only indicated that the government was reluctant to raise borrowing costs again as the CBRT had indicated in November, and financial markets subsequently assumed that a further drop of -100 points. key rate base would be announced on Thursday.

Above: USD / TRY and GBP / TRY displayed at hourly intervals alongside USD / CAD.

GBP / TRY rate at publication:

Place: 19.50

Place: 19.50 High bank rates (indicative band): 18.82-18.96

Payment specialists tariffs (indicative band): 19.33-19.41

The market assigned higher probabilities to the unchanged rates following the recent appeal to CBRT investors. However, we are skeptical about this. We maintain a long bias $. On the franchise front, we saw dollars buying from locals and hedge funds on this spike, Credit Suisses Kryzhanovska said.

“Our APAC office has seen a further liquidation of exposure to the TRY / JPY carry trade,” Kryzhanovska also said, before warning of the decline in Japanese retail investor interest in buying downs. delivered.

Analysts, investors and traders have long warned of the types of losses the lira has suffered since the CBRT started cutting its key rate by 19% in September and still expected this week the bank reduces the benchmark to 14% on Thursday.

For this reason, the lira could benefit from any surprise CBRT decision to leave the spot rate unchanged, although it would likely take a sharp and sustained rise in interest rates to change the market’s thinking on the outlook to the medium. term to read it meaningfully. path.

“USD / TRY closed on the 3:00 pm handle as the pound slumped to a new record low this morning. The latest moves precede policy decisions by the Fed and CBRT, said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at ThinkMarkets.

Above: USD / TRY and GBP / TRY displayed at weekly intervals.

Two central banks going in the opposite direction, one willingly, even reluctantly; the other with force. No price to guess which is which, Razaqzada said in a market commentary on Wednesday.

The catch for the pound is that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan effectively told the market to go for its own upswing when he said in a December interview with state news agency TRT Haber that Turkey would drop out. the practice of wooing hot money through high interest rates. .

President Erdogan is widely seen to be behind the recent CBRT interest rate cuts and pushes Turkey to pursue what is billed as a new economic strategy that involves the development of the export sector of the economy. by using, among other things, low interest rates.

But amid high and rising inflation rates, the speculative market has emboldened to bet heavily against the pound, leading to sharp declines in Turkish exchange rates that only add to the problematic levels of inflation seen in the country. country.

An overly accommodative policy against rising inflation risks was also the main concern of the episode in late 2016 / early 2017. As then, Fed tightening was also a key contributing factor. However, the starting point for diminished political credibility is now worse, says Anezka Christovova, analyst at JP Morgan.

Real rates appear far too low compared to previous levels which were consistent with the stabilization of the currency (Figure 5). A constant feature of previous episodes of currency weakness has been that real rates have had to rise significantly to stabilize the pound, Christovova also said.

Source: JP Morgan