Trump’s lackeys would rather challenge the US Congress than anger their former boss. Sad! | Green Lloyd





Late Tuesday night, the House of Representatives voted to detain Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s fourth and last chief of staff, for criminal contempt of Congress. Whether Meadows is formally charged now rests with the Department of Justice and a federal grand jury.

If indicted, Meadows would be the second member of the Trump administration under a cloud of pending lawsuits alongside Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign guru, who also played a pivotal role in preparing for the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

For Bannon and Meadows, their challenges on the Special House Committee are a mixture of drama and political self-preservation. Both men aspire to a seat on Trump’s right if a second Trump presidency occurs. Beyond that, they want to be heroes for the base of ex-presidents.

Obviously, Meadowss’ task is more complicated. Before his last change of mind, he had handed over thousands of pages of documents to the special committee, including emails and texts from Donald Trump Jr, the president’s son, and Fox Newss Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham pleading that Trump stops the riot.

And then there are the revelations in Meadows’ recent memoir, The Chiefs Chief. There on the page, he admits that Trump had tested positive for Covid days before the first presidential debate. In other words, he and Trump engaged in a cover-up that potentially endangered Joe Biden’s life.

At first glance, Meadows is now engaged in a rescue operation. As for Trump, he has made his displeasure with Meadows known, calling him fucking stupid and condemning his book as fake news.

Unsurprisingly, sales of The Chiefs Chief have languished, according to Amazon. Beyond that, Meadows looks silly.

Let’s sum up. Here, Meadows handed over tons of documents to a congressional committee that has Trump in its sights, and then belatedly refused to appear before that same committee after publishing a book and spilling his guts.

To top it off, Meadows also invoked the doctrine of executive privilege, despite Trump never making that claim on Meadowss’ behalf.

Meadowss’ perorations are inconsistent and cowardly. In contrast, Bannon has remained singularly defiant, going beyond directives allegedly issued by Trump.

According to Bannon, Trump had sought to limit the scope of Bannons’ testimony and the production of documents to non-privileged matters. Bannon, however, went further and armed the committee stiffly: no documents or testimony. For all intents and purposes, his motto is to catch me if you can, with an extended middle finger that all can see.

Unlike Meadows, Bannon was not collecting a federal paycheck on Jan.6, he had left the White House more than three years earlier. How Bannons’ post-election communications with Trump might be covered by executive privilege remains unclear, a fact that has not escaped notice.

As framed by the committee: there is no conceivable claim of executive privilege that could bar all requests from select committees or justify Mr. Bannons’ categorical refusal to appear for the required deposition.

Already, Bannon and Meadows have spawned at least one impersonator Peter Navarro, an economic adviser to Trump who, in a book of his own, played Mike Pence as Brutus to Trumps Caesar.

Specifically, according to published reports, Navarro recently defied a subpoena issued by a separate House special committee examining the Trump administration’s response to Covid. In his letter to the committee, Navarro wrote that Trump told him to protect executive privilege and not let these lopsided Democrats discredit our great accomplishments. Whether any contempt charges will follow Navarro is the subject of speculation.

Either way, the privilege claims of Trump’s elders seem every day more fragile. Last week, an intermediate federal appeals court dismissed Trump’s assertion of executive privilege in the face of the select committee tender for National Archives documents.

According to the court: Former President Trump provided no basis for this court to overturn President Bidens’ judgment and the agreement and accommodations reached between political branches on these documents.

Then on Tuesday of this week, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected Trump’s attempt to prevent the Treasury Department from turning over its tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee. A long line of Supreme Court cases demand great deference to seemingly valid congressional inquiries. Even the special care given to past presidents does not change the outcome, McFadden wrote.

In this context, claims of executive privilege by Bannon, Meadows and Navarro appear to be more noise than signal. Trump remains the main prize, and it looks like Rep. Liz Cheney is looking for him.

Summarizing Meadows’ texts, Cheney observed: Cheney’s language mirrored that of Section 1512 (c) of Title 18 of the United States Code, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

His time away from the office seems as tumultuous as his time behind the Resolute Desk. As for Meadows and Bannon, they play supporting roles. In the end, the star goes to their ex-boss.

