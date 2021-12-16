50th Vijay Diwas: PM Modi at National War Memorial President Kovind in Dhaka, nation’s leader to greet Indian soldiers – VISUALS





PM Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas | Photo credit: ANI New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the “Swarnim Vijay Mashaals” tribute and reception ceremony at the War Memorial in Delhi to mark the 50th Vijay Diwas. Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial. Last year, Prime Minister Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at the NWM on December 16. Vijay Diwas celebrations today mark the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War. Swarnim Vijay Diwas programs have been held at various establishments across the country and in Bangladesh, where Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is present as a guest of honor. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the courageous hearts of the Indian armed forces who fought valiantly to defeat the Pakistani forces and played a key role in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. “The 50th Vijay Diwas, I remember the great worth and sacrifice of the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and courageous hearts of the Indian armed forces. Together we fought and defeated the forces of oppression. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special importance to every Indian, “Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. In a separate event, President Kovind participated in the Bangladesh National Program on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid reviewed the parade on the grounds of the National Parade in Dhaka. President Kovind attends the program as a guest of honor. Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and said: “On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the chapter gold of India’s military history.We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements.

