Gasoline and brakes remain the mainstay of Jokowi in 2022?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) often uses the terms gas and brakes in the context of managing Covid-19 and national economic recovery during the pandemic. So, what about the Covid-19 management strategy and the national economic recovery in 2022?

“We will see the situation. If we see the slope and the windings, we will certainly brake. But if we go straight, we will do gas,” Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in the working lunch: Outlook for Indonesian Economy 2022 broadcast on the Indonesian Economics Youtube channel, Wednesday (15/15. / 12/2021).

According to him, the Covid-19 situation is dynamic. No country can predict when Covid-19 will disappear completely.

“Therefore, what needs to be prepared is for us to be prepared for the worst. Including the third wave, including linked to Omicron, where the key is one, the health sector must be ready to move the community forward, and be ready to lead a third booster because it is a mechanism to resist following variants, ”said Airlangga.

In addition, he said, the government must prepare to deal with the status of Covid-19 becoming endemic. It is a common phenomenon in the history of the world.

“So, of course, immunity and vaccination will continue to be prepared. Now this is prepared by the budget,” Airlangga said.

For economic growth, Party General Chairman Golkar said it was linked to mobility. If there is a peak of cases, of course the mobility will be suppressed and it depends on the level of vaccination.

“Well, we hope that over 80% of our population has been vaccinated in the first quarter of this year. So if it’s 80%, it’s relatively safe.protect against the Covid-19 variants, so economic activity is expected to be better than in previous years, ”Airlangga said.

“Well, that’s the momentum of Indonesia. We can see that we are helped by merchandise supercycle where all commodity prices are high what is coal, what is oil, what is palm oil, and is expected in the next 6 months ccommodity supercycle It is improving so that in terms of exports we still have resilience. Of course, in the next semester, we’ll see, “he continued.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said the Covid-19 pandemic will become endemic. If community vaccinations increase, the resistance of citizens to Covid-19 variants will also increase.

“If this happens, we will not brake as often as the coordinating minister said and that means that the economy can still improve. This is because the mobility activities of people can already move,” Sri Mulyani said on the same occasion.

He said the role of the state budget would still be crucial when next year’s budget deficit is targeted at 4.8 percent. State revenues also have the potential to increase with raw materials supercycle so that government spending can be used to support economic recovery.

“This should certainly cause confidence the business community and investment consumers. And sooner, if the world continues to recover even though it may not be as strong as it was this year due to high inflation in the United States and Europe, perhaps we will still be hoping that our exports will increase relatively moderately. robust. This will support our economic recovery by more than 5% next year, ”Sri Mulyani said.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(friends)



