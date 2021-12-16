Americans Deserve Responses and Accountable for Jan. 6 Riot | Opinion





Congress may be unable to investigate political wrongdoing in a manner devoid of politics. But when an investigative body made up of politicians uncovers relevant facts, they deserve accounting.

The January 6 House committee is in possession of texts from allies and friends of former President Donald Trump, apparently sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to bring the president to do something to stop the riots on Capitol Hill.

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. sent in a few, including one saying: He (the president) has to lead now. He went too far and got out of hand.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote saying: Hey Mark the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home, it hurts us all, he’s destroying his legacy.

Even Sean Hannity wrote to Meadows to say: Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol.

Almost a year has passed since that day. It has been a year of obscuring, rationalizing, historical revisions, and making excuses. For some, it may be hard to remember the raw emotions of that day or the anger many felt as they watched crowds make their way into the Capitol as Congress was in session to ratify the 2020 election. The makeshift gallows and calls to hang then Vice President Mike Pence can be hard to remember.

In an editorial that afternoon, we noted a photo showing lawmakers hiding behind seats as Capitol Hill police, with guns, attempted to defend the chamber doors of the House.

Then we added this observation: Not everyone agrees with the results of a democracy, but the United States has a proud history of defeated parties conceding peacefully for the good of the nation. Now we see what the opposite looks like: crowds swarming the Corridors of Freedom, while the President is eerily silent.

Five people died in the riot and around 140 law enforcement officers were injured. Some Senate members, including Utahs Mitt Romney, almost came face to face with the crowd.

The president remained silent for two hours, eventually posting a video reaffirming his belief that the election was fraudulent, followed by a message telling the rioters to return home and affirming his love for them.

A text message to an organizer of the January 6 rally and an email offering assurances that the National Guard would be on hand to protect Trump supporters are also of concern.

Now, having already provided extensive information to the committee, including texts and emails, Meadows refuses to cooperate further, leading the House to vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against him. A legal battle may ensue.

There is no denying the political composition of the January 6 committee. It is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, and the two Republicans, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted in favor of impeachment articles against Trump in the wake of the riot. Many other Republicans refused to vote for the creation of the committee.

But the American people, whose Capitol Hill was desecrated that day, deserve answers. What did Meadows, the president, and the organizers of the January 6 rally know ahead of time about what could happen? What did the president know while the riot was going on? Did Meadows relay the concerns that were sent to him by text? Why did the president wait so long to respond?

These questions go beyond politics. Government by the people, in the world’s largest democracy, must never again be endangered by an angry mob. To ensure this, the facts must be substantiated and accountability must be demanded.

