Boris Johnson is devoured by the forces of a new conservative ideology

Illustration by Ellie Foreman-Peck

Last night, December 14, 96 Conservative MPs voted to defeat a deadly disease with ideology. To defend the right of drunk people to spread Covid-19 on the dance floors of clubs in England, they publicly destroyed Boris Johnson’s credibility as Prime Minister.

Worst-case scenario Johnson loses North Shropshire by-election on December 16, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case finds evidence last year’s No.10 Christmas party broke the law and calls the case back to the Metropolitan Police, and Christopher Geidt, the standards adviser who investigated the renovation of Johnson’s apartment, resigns, presumably claiming Johnson lied to Parliament, which in itself would be a resignation problem for the Prime Minister .

But even the best case scenario for Johnson doesn’t look good. Last night showed that in the midst of the most serious public health crisis in a century, the Conservative Party has neither the will nor the interest to put the common good above the ideology of the selfishness that galvanizes them every day.

The arguments of rebel conservative MPs simply echoed the mythologies that the plebeian far right had been propagating for months: that vaccines do not stop the spread of disease; than for 40 die-hard conservative individualists such as Esther McVey and Scott Benton masks either; that restrictions on the right to spread disease are akin to Nazism; that “the economy” must come before the health and well-being of the elderly, disabled and vulnerable as if the economy itself were made up of bank accounts and business registration certificates, not of humans.

The Conservatives’ instinctive opposition to blockades and the adoption of “collective immunity” as the only strategy to contain Covid-19 stem from three vanities that have become at the heart of conservative ideology.

The first one originally adopted by Johnson himself in his February 2020 Greenwich speech is that Brexit makes Britain invincible. Nothing, even a global pandemic, can prevent our meteoric rise to greatness. While Johnson was quickly disillusioned with the idea, by Dominic Cummings among others, it remains the aloud assumption of many right-wing conservatives. The success of the vaccination program (presented by xenophobes as only possible because of Brexit) made much of conservative England think there could be and there would be more restrictions on movement, behavior or work.

The second misconception is that economic austerity remains possible and desirable, even in the face of a major crisis such as the pandemic. With the UK in debt at over $ 2 billion and yet billions of bribes to be paid to towns across northern England as part of the upgrade program, any further leave or increase universal credit or improved sickness benefits were ruled immoral in the Conservative. to listen. There must be lower spending and higher taxes in the short term, and no further blow to economic growth from working from home.

Third, in the face of the greater mobilization of public resources in peacetime and the attendant restrictions on civil liberties, conservatism persists in demanding that the state be small and non-intrusive. They are not consistent libertarians: MPs who rebelled on December 14 have already enthusiastically voted to criminalize asylum seekers, shipping them to detention camps in a “safe third state” (apparently Albania) and force the UK electorate to wear mandatory ID on polling day.

They are, however, consistent libertarians on their own behalf. The rules that apply to others do not apply to them. This is why, last year, when law-abiding people were stuck in their homes, prohibited from associating in any way, many authorized Tory groups held illegal Christmas parties, took pictures, and joked on how to lie to get by.

Unfortunately, none of these attitudes are the prerogative of a few MPs, advisers and hedge fund groupies. They are largely owned by a minority in British society and underpinned by a deep psychological fear.

The most succinct summary of this fear was posted by their Austrian counterparts last month, when 40,000 right-wing voters paraded through Vienna behind a banner saying, “Control your borders, not your people. “

Modern right-wing populists want an authoritarian state, but always directed at someone else: the refugee in the canoe, the Pakistani postal voter, the Extinction Rebellion protester, the criminal whose father came from Jamaica. It is “the other” who must see his rights cut, his dignity shattered, his image marred by stereotypes.

There are those whose reduction of their own rights is anathema. They will vote for anyone who promises to cut public spending, but will gladly join the queue at the local A&E with a sprained ankle, loudly complaining about the nationality of the people in front of them.

So the Tory rebellion was not fabricated in Westminster teahouses. It is a true expression of the radicalized political force that has animated politics in England since at least 2014: selfish and nationalistic individualism. He has grabbed and squeezed to death three Conservative prime ministers in a row and shows no signs of forgetting.

David Cameron realized he was sitting on a time bomb of resentment not only against the European Union but against human rights law and he tried to defuse Brexit both with a referendum and a pledge to repeal the human rights law. Theresa May believed she could appease the Tories’ mass desire for self-destruction by staging Brexit and doubling austerity. She too was sacrificed.

And now it’s Johnson’s turn. The tragedy for the mass base of right-wing populism is that it never chooses who leads it. Johnson chose them, not the other way around. And he’s not really one of them. While they’re happy to get a billion here and there for the local bus station, thanks to Johnson’s casual approach to public finances, they cannot come to terms with governance by science advice.

So soon they have to choose someone else. But it won’t be easy. Because beyond Johnson there are very few people in Conservative politics malleable enough to embody all the prejudices of the mass base in the pursuit of power.

Sunak wants a small state; Patel wants migrants in detention camps; David Frost wants to go back on the Brexit deal; Liz Truss wants a revival of Thatcherism; Raab wants to get out of the European Convention on Human Rights. Good: these are the fantasies that haunt conservative minds.

But no prime minister can avoid the truth: ideologies don’t fight viruses. Johnson, for all his laziness and gluttony, learned it on the job and in the most difficult way possible: by nearly dying of it.

If Johnson is replaced quickly, whoever takes over will have the same problem: He will depend on Labor votes to maintain some semblance of competent governance over the most pressing threat to our safety and security.

Keir Starmer was right to support Johnson unconditionally. We don’t know, at this point, whether we’ll be dealing with a stressed NHS in January or, in vulnerable rural and coastal areas, a collapse. Starmer has been cautious, even reversing Labor’s principled aversion to compulsory vaccination of NHS staff and facing pressure from unions.

The rationale was made clear by new Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting: If tens of thousands of NHS workers test positive for Covid-19 by spring, you can say goodbye to the A&E system, no matter what. either the gravity or the lightness of the Omicron variant. to be.

So we approach the Christmas holidays as we entered the last one: with a government in self-inflicted crisis. The fundamental problem with modern conservatism is that, chemically speaking, it is more of a suspension than a solution. Its constituent particles libertarianism, xenophobia and austerity do not easily merge into an organic whole. Unless the container is shaken several times, the elements tend to separate over time.

For two years, Johnson held out. But he can’t anymore.

