Trump accuses New York AG James of “judicial misconduct”





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of “prosecutorial misconduct” after subpoenaing him to testify as part of his investigation into civil fraud in his connections commercial.

“Letitia James wants to politicize her position as attorney general instead of being an example of fairness and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers,” the 45th president said in an emailed statement.

James wants to grill Trump on Jan. 7 as part of his probe into whether the former president overvalued the assets of the Trump Organization to get loans and dumped them for tax purposes.

A similar investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is also underway.

On the same day the subpoena surfaced, James announced she was ending her campaign for governor.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases going on, and I intend to finish the job,” she said at the time. “I’m running for re-election to complete the job New Yorkers elected me to do.”

Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed the former president to testify as part of his investigation into civil fraud in his business dealings. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File photo

Trump argued that James had given up “because his campaign was a complete failure, perhaps because the citizens of New York saw how she and other very partisan New York Democratic prosecutors treated the President Donald J. Trump in an unfair and vicious manner “.

“This is called the misconduct of the prosecutor,” he added.

“While she claims to have suspended her short-lived campaign for the governor of New York to come after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she was unable to get any support and that her poll results were abysmal. – she had no chance of getting any closer to victory, ”continued the former president.

“Despite weeks of campaigning, she lost against the governor [Kathy] Hochul by what would have been a massive landslide, ”Trump said.

According to a Siena College poll earlier this month, Hochul had a significant lead in a hypothetical Democratic primary, with 36% saying they would vote for her and 18% saying they would vote for James.

“She should focus her attention on helping resuscitate the former great state of New York where crime and poverty continue to take its toll, with murders, rapes, drug sales and just about everything else. forms of crime at record levels, and now with one just announced the highest unemployment rate in the nation, ”Trump said.

“New York is dying before our eyes, and all Democratic prosecutors are focused on how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York. York! “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/15/trump-accuses-new-york-ag-james-of-prosecutorial-misconduct/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos