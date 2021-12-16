Jokowi wants central Java food estate to have strong agricultural institutions

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, called for the strengthening of agricultural institutions in the food sector of the regencies of Temanggung and Wonosobo, in central Java. Photo: Horticulture

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has called for the strengthening of agricultural institutions in the food sector of the regencies of Temanggung and Wonosobo, in central Java.

He said agricultural institutions would later facilitate increased competitiveness and bargaining position in marketing.

The president hopes this will increase the income of farmers.

“Then the existing prices are not played by middlemen,” said President Jokowi, who was accompanied by Agriculture Minister (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo on a working visit as well as the first shot. sending to two Food Estate locations in Central Java, some time ago.

The former mayor of Solo also pledged to help farmers prepare top-quality seeds to complement harvesting facilities.

Therefore, according to him, there must be a good cooperation between the farmers and the private sector (buyers) under a defined buyer.

“I think we want to see what the business model looks like, what kind of business process will be done here, the calculations already exist. It will be an example for other provinces that want to create a food domain,” Jokowi said.

In addition, said the president, it is important to apply digitization capabilities to this business system to facilitate communication, transparency and efficiency.