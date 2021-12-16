Disengaging from Afghanistan is bad for the world, PM says





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan will give its full support to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said disengaging from Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world. He expressed hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to support the vulnerable populations of Afghanistan. The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan has already pledged to provide humanitarian aid in kind worth 5 billion rupees.

The Apex committee has also been informed that, as instructed by the Prime Minister, the possibility of free COVID vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from the land borders is underway. The process of obtaining a Pakistani visa has also been simplified for Afghans.

Prime Minister Khan also called for aid organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated, as Pakistan has already pledged to be the air and land bridge for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

The participants of the Apex Committee reiterated their concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and stressed that Pakistan will not abandon the Afghans when they need it.

Rs 100 billion investment expected in central business district in first year, PM says

Pakistan hosts an extraordinary session of OIC foreign ministers in Islamabad on Sunday to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghans in these difficult times and to discuss ways to help them.

Wednesday’s Apex Committee meeting was attended by Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Ahmed, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Prime Minister’s Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Trade Advisor Abdul Razaq Dawood, and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and senior civilian and military officers.

“Green urbanization”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that “green urbanization” would help reduce the adverse effects of pollution and pointed to the replication of models across the country.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the projects of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Central Business District (CBD) of Lahore. The prime minister said the development of green spaces in the new plans and preservation in existing urban areas was necessary to mitigate the impacts of pollution, including smog.

He ordered the Punjab government to take strict legal action against elements involved in illegal encroachments and illegal housing companies. He also asked to speed up the land transfer process for the RUDA and CBD projects.

The Prime Minister also stressed that urban development projects are launched to attract investment and should not be criticized and hampered for political reasons. He stressed that these projects aim to improve the socio-economic conditions of the common man.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that the physical work on the RUDA and CBD projects was in full swing and the land acquisition process was nearing completion. He has been informed that an investment of 100 billion rupees is expected in the CBD within the first year.

The meeting was informed that 1,900 low cost housing units are included in the master plan of the Ravi urban development program.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Information Fawad Ahmed, Financial Advisor Shaukat Tarin, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Haider , the Chief Secretary of the Punjab and senior officials.

PM and Senate Speaker discuss legislative issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani met here on Wednesday and discussed issues related to the legislation.

The meeting also addressed the parliamentary issue, the prime minister’s office said.

Senator Saifullah Niazi and Senator Abdul Qadir were also present.

