The world shouldn’t repeat the mistake of abandoning Afghanistan: Imran Khan





Apex Committee meeting on Afghanistan reiterates Pakistan’s determination to support war-torn state and prevent looming humanitarian crisis

Urging the international community to support Afghanistan’s vulnerable population, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated his hopes the world would not repeat its mistake to disengage from the war-torn state at this critical juncture.

Chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, he stressed that Pakistan will support the Afghan people in any way possible to avoid a looming humanitarian crisis. He noted that Pakistan had already pledged to provide immediate aid to Afghanistan in the form of humanitarian aid in kind worth Rs. 5 billion. This, he said, would include food, including 50,000 metric tons of wheat; emergency medical supplies; winter shelters and other essential supplies.

The prime minister also reiterated a federal cabinet decision, stressing that humanitarian organizations wishing to support efforts in Afghanistan across Pakistan should be facilitated, adding that Islamabad had already pledged to serve as an air and land bridge for the country. humanitarian aid to war-torn regions. State.

Since the Taliban toppled the Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani in August, the war-torn state has teetered on economic collapse, in large part due to the freezing of US assets of its central bank that had been parked in abroad. The West maintained that the funds would be released after the Taliban kept their promises to form an inclusive government and ensure equal rights for minorities and women. Pakistan and international humanitarian organizations have warned that this risks sending the country into chaos, with hundreds of thousands already on the brink of famine.

During its meeting, the Apex committee was made aware of the possibility of free COVID-19 vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from the land borders. He was also informed that the procedure for obtaining Pakistani visas had been simplified for Afghans.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the participants of the Apex Committee reiterated their concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and stressed that Pakistan would not abandon the Afghans in case of need.

The Apex Committee on Afghanistan is a high-level body responsible for coordinating a national response to the plight of Afghans was assisted by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister of Planning Asad Umer, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Advisor to Prime Minister of Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Head of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousaf, and senior civilian and military officers.

The second meeting of the forum preceded an upcoming session of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Scheduled for December 19 in Islamabad, the competition aims to shed light on the plight of the Afghan people and find ways to help them.

