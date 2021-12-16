President Jokowi: Digital public service innovation will continue: National Okezone





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his gratitude for the award given by the Open Government Partnership for various digital innovations in Indonesia. From digital innovation to the purchase of public goods and services via an open tender portal. Indonesia, Jokowi said, will continue to make digital innovations in terms of public services. “I would like to stress that digital innovation in public services in Indonesia will continue to be carried out. Your Honor, the public is the partner of government. Trust must be built through open and inclusive partnerships, he told the Open Government Partnership (OGO) 2021 World Summit on Wednesday (12/15/2021).

Read also: President Jokowi: Openness and transparency are the keys to good government Jokowi stressed that public participation must be continuously strengthened in public services. According to him, in Indonesia, an integrated complaints channel, namely LAPOR, has been developed and is connected to more than 600 government agencies at central and regional levels. Since 2015, LAPOR has responded to the aspirations and complaints of over a million people, he said. Then, he also stressed that inclusive digital innovation must be strengthened. Digital transformation must be used to improve the quality of public services. The digitization of public services will have an impact on increasing efficiency, effectiveness and accountability. Digitization will reduce the potential for corruption and fraud, he said. During the current pandemic, there is an acceleration of digital transformation in the economic sector. Digital transformation must be inclusive. This includes ensuring MSME access. This is why Indonesia has made digital transformation one of its G20 presidency priorities. This acceleration must also occur in the utility sector, he concluded. Read also: From central Java, Jokowi will inaugurate a number of infrastructures to review the food barns

(Ari)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2021/12/15/337/2517672/presiden-jokowi-inovasi-digital-pelayanan-publik-akan-terus-dijalankan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos