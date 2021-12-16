Boris and Whitty’s devastating hit on Omicron days before Christmas – “It’s gonna be a problem” | Politics | News





Officials believe there will be up to a million cases a day by Christmas, ruining the festive plans of households across the country. Professor Whitty told a televised press conference this evening that hospitalization is likely to explode in the coming days and risk overwhelming the NHS.

In a grim post on the day a record number of positive test-confirmed Covid cases were recorded, he warned of further records broken in the coming weeks. “I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot in the coming weeks as rates continue to rise,” he said. “Prices have been relatively stable for a while, reflecting where we were with Delta over the past few weeks, but they are starting to increase in some places, particularly in London.” The scientist urged Britons to ignore claims that Omicron causes mild infection, as he warned there was still not enough evidence to be sure of its impact. READ MORE ON OUR COVID LIVE BLOG

“I just think people have over-interpreted that to say ‘that’s okay and what are we worried about?’ I want to be clear, I’m afraid this is a problem, “he said. Mr Johnson has provided his own damning update, warning of a rapid increase in hospital admissions. He said: “I fear we also see the inevitable increase in hospitalizations, up 10% nationally week after week and almost a third in London.” The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure from scientists to introduce new Covid restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told MPs in Parliament this morning that Omicron is “possibly the biggest threat we have had since the start of the pandemic”. She said the “real potential risk” was if “cases turned into serious illness, hospitalizations and death,” but added it was “too early” to be clear on that. DO NOT MISS :

Meanwhile, Professor Graham Medley, a member of Sage, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “If the number of infections continues to rise as it has, and it spreads in the older age groups, then we could see a number of people admitted to the hospital becoming very large and certainly exceeding the 1,000, maybe up to 2,000 per day that we were able to maintain the variant Delta below. “It was sort of below 1,000 since July with no restrictions, but I think it’s going to be very, very difficult or very unlikely to happen.” Preliminary evidence indicates that the transmissibility of Omicron means that there is little protection against the variant after two doses from a jab. However, a booster offers more than 70 percent protection.

The government has set itself an ambitious goal of giving a third injection to all eligible adults by the end of the month in a bid to prevent Omicron from demanding more extreme action. So far, more than 24 million Britons have suffered a recall. More than a million jabs per day must be administered in order to reach the goal of giving an injection to all adults by the end of 2021. Yesterday, it was only half the figure, with 656,711 booster shots given. Last night, members of the Commons also voted on a series of measures to reduce the risk of Omicron.

They agreed to retrospectively reintroduce mandatory face coverings in interior spaces and to ask all close contacts of a positive Covid case to pass daily tests. Despite the rebellion of over 100 Tory MPs, they also voted to implement vaccine passports, with major events in England required to see proof of a jab or negative test from attendees. This afternoon, the Prime Minister defended the additional measures by saying that he understood why the Conservatives voted against it. He said: “I respect and understand the legitimate concerns of my colleagues regarding restrictions on personal liberty, but I believe that the approach we are taking is balanced and proportionate and fair for this country.”

