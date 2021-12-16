It’s true! The US debt is 68 times the RI





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The debt of the United States (US) is rising and will rise further after the US Congress agrees to raise the ceiling this week. This was done in order to prevent the United States from experiencing a default (fault). The default will be the first in US history. Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States could experience a severe recession if the debt ceiling is not raised. The debt limit or often referred to as the debt ceiling is the amount that the U.S. government is allowed to owe to meet its obligations, including for Social Security, public health benefits, interest payments on debt and other obligations. The previous US debt ceiling was over US $ 28.4 trillion and was exhausted in mid-October. Before experimenting fault, the US president signed the law to raise the temporary debt ceiling by US $ 480 billion and was able to prevent the US from defaulting until mid-December. Today, the US Congress finally officially raised the debt ceiling by US $ 2.5 trillion, bringing the total to US $ 31.4 trillion. The bill must now be signed by President Biden. Show data from American Debt Clock, which indicates the position real time US debt currently stands at US $ 29,031 billion, or approximately Rp 415 trillion (exchange rate of Rp 14,320 / US $). The debt value is about 68 times that of Indonesia, where the external debt (ULN) at the end of October was recorded at $ 422.3 billion. Of the total debt, about US $ 7.6 trillion is owed to foreigners, through the issuance of Treasury bonds. The share of foreign ownership in the US Treasury is the largest, while others are held by banking institutions, pension institutions, insurance companies and others. According to US Treasury data, as of October 2021, Japan is still the country with the largest treasury, worth US $ 1.32 trillion. This means that the United States owes Japan the most. The Land of the Rising Sun was indeed the largest creditor in the world for 30 years until 2020. The total debt disbursed by Japan amounts to 3.3 trillion dollars, of which 40% corresponds to the debt of the United States. United. Besides Japan, the United States also owes a lot to China, one of the countries that is often called upon to fight. US Treasury data showed China held $ 1.065 trillion in treasury bills last October. In third place, there is the United Kingdom which has a treasury of 579.8 billion dollars. Of the 30 largest Treasury countries, Indonesia is not included. CNBCINDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM [Gambas:Video CNBC] (pap / pap)





