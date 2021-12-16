Unforgettable moments! Prime Minister Narendra Modi Touch the Feet of a Divyang Woman in Varanasi, Win a Million Hearts | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently visited his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, left an indelible impression on the hearts of millions of Indians when he touched the feet of a divyang (disabled) woman who had come to meet him in anybody. It was reported that a woman of different abilities, Shikha Rastogi, came to meet Prime Minister Modi shortly after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi on December 13. Seeing the woman, the Prime Minister immediately asked about her welfare, and when she stepped forward to receive the Prime Minister’s blessings, the Prime Minister arrested her and instead touched the feet of the woman. wife. The sight of the Prime Minister of India, who is also one of the most powerful political leaders in the world, touching the feet of a woman of differing abilities left everyone in the hall spellbound. The woman herself was deeply touched by the Prime Minister’s warning gesture and was seen standing with her hands clasped expressing her gratitude and greetings to the Prime Minister. Soon after that, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also came forward and greeted the woman. The photo of the Prime Minister touching the woman’s feet in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, security personnel and state government officials went viral in no time and was widely shared on social media platforms. BJP National President Mahila Morchas Vanathi Srinivasan also shared the photo on Twitter and called it “respect for the power of all women.” It is a great honor for the power of all women. We are all proud of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she tweeted. arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/L989Wp8Ukl Vanathi Srinivasan (anVanathiBJP) December 15, 2021 The Prime Minister, who is known for his deep respect for the elderly, women and children, has in the past left everyone mesmerized by such heartwarming gestures. Shikha has different abilities since birth. Shikha’s brother Vishal Rastogi later said: “I am proud of my sister. I want to call on those who have divyang in their house not to see them as weak. ” Live

