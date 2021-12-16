Politics
Jokowi is proud that the gamelan is an intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO
Jokowi said that gamelan also inspires and influences world music.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) warmly welcomed and expressed pride in the determination of gamelan as intangible cultural heritage (intangible cultural heritage).Intangible cultural heritage) UNESCO Wednesday (15/12) yesterday. “The United Nations agency responsible for education, science and culture has designated gamelan as intangible cultural heritage (intangible cultural heritage).Intangible cultural heritage) UNESCO. I warmly and proudly welcome this stipulation, “said Jokowi, quoted from the official record. Instagram-Thursday (16/12).
He said that gamelan has long been a part of the daily life of people in various parts of Indonesia. This gamelan continues to be studied, developed and passed down from generation to generation. In addition, gamelan also inspires and influences world music.
Jokowi stressed that Indonesia will continue to preserve gamelan through formal and non-formal education and training, through festivals, parades, performances and cultural exchanges. Gamelan is the 12th Indonesian intangible cultural heritage which has been inscribed on the UNESCO WBTB list after wayang, keris, batik, batik education and training, angklung, saman dance, noken, three kinds of traditional dance in Bali, the phinisi shipbuilding art, pencak martial arts tradition and poetry.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to France, Andorra, Monaco, and the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Indonesia to UNESCO, Mohamad Oemar, said the decision was taken during the 16th session of the UNESCO session. Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.
“UNESCO meeting 16th session Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Paris, France, set gamelan as WBTB, ”Oemar said in a press release, Wednesday (12/15).
The inscription of gamelan, which has been proposed by Indonesia since 2019, is the 12th Indonesian cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO. Previously, Indonesia had puppets, kris, batik, batik education, angklung, Saman dance, three kinds of Balinese dance, noken, pinisi, pencak silat and pantun.
Gamelan preservation efforts have been around for a long time and are led by different parties. Since 2012, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) has helped supply gamelan to various studios. The local government is also actively supporting the preservation of gamelan. The Art Institute and art studios are also active in introducing and training gamelan to the public.
The gamelan is a traditional musical instrument that is often found in various parts of Indonesia, such as Bali, Madura, and Lombok. The term Javanese gamelan generally refers to the Central Java gamelan. The musical instrument is believed to have existed in Java since AD 404, judging by past representations on the reliefs of the temples of Borobudur and Prambanan.
Gamelan is not only played for artistic performances, but is also played in various traditional activities and religious rituals. UNESCO noted the value of the gamelan philosophy as a means of cultural expression and of building a bond between humans and the universe. UNESCO has also recognized that gamelan, which is played in an orchestra, teaches the values of mutual respect, love and mutual care.
Education and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim says the art of gamelan continues to be studied, developed and passed down from generation to generation. For the Indonesian people, gamelan is a national identity and pride.
“Gamelan has even colored the treasures of musical art in Indonesia. Not only that, gamelan music has also given great inspiration and influence to world music,” Nadiem said.
The Director General of Culture of the Ministry of Education and Culture, Hilmar Farid, said UNESCO’s recognition means global recognition that will improve the image of the Indonesian nation in the eyes of the international community. “This means that our task is increasingly demanded to preserve the cultural heritage of gamelan. At the same time, it is also a challenge for all of us to show the world Indonesia’s efforts to promote the culture,” said said Hilmar.
The preservation of the WBTB is governed by the Regulation of the Ministry of Education and Culture number 106 of 2013 on the WBTB Indonesia. In 2017, Law No. 5 on the promotion of culture was promulgated. This law regulates the protection, development, use and construction for the purpose of promoting cultural objects.
