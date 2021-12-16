Overthrowing Boris Johnson is not as easy as it sounds – POLITICO

LONDON Dislodging a British Prime Minister is difficult, but not impossible, as Theresa May discovered the hard way.

Whether Johnson’s days at No 10 are numbered is back on the agenda after suffering the biggest rebellion in the House of Commons of his tenure as prime minister. Just under 100 Tory MPs voted against his plan B proposals for the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, demanding proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test for those attending big events.

The rebellion came after weeks of dissatisfaction with Johnson’s handling of a series of scandals, including allegations that COVID-violating parties were held at 10 Downing Street and a plan to avoid the suspension of a veteran MP who allegedly broke lobbying rules.

Unlike the US President, the British Prime Minister does not have a direct mandate from the voters. In a parliamentary democracy, the party with the most members forms the government and its leader becomes prime minister. So if a significant number of those MPs decide they want a change of leader, they can do it.

How could his party chop him up?

Under Conservative Party rules, MPs can call a vote of no confidence in their leader through the archaic-sounding 1922 committee executive, a group of backbench Conservative MPs. It is currently led by Graham Brady, who himself took part in the massive rebellion in the House of Commons on Tuesday night.

If 15% of Tory MPs write Brady asking for a confidence vote from Johnson, the executive committee meets to consult on whether to call one. The Conservatives currently have 361 MPs, so 55 letters would have to be submitted for this to happen.

If that party vote takes place, then Johnson would need the support of a simple majority of his own MPs (over 50%) to remain leader and prime minister. No new vote can then be called for 12 months. If he loses, he can no longer re-run as a Tory leader (but could continue as a keeper), firing the starting pistol on a Tory leadership race.

Theresa May foiled an attempt by her party to overthrow her from power in December 2018 at the height of the Brexit drama, winning a vote of confidence in her Conservative Party leadership by 200 votes to 117.

Survival, of course, does not guarantee long term stability. May’s authority was irreparably damaged, and she ended up resigning as prime minister a few months later.

What is the likelihood of that?

As anger reigns in the party and the size of Tuesday night’s rebellion was certainly large, the size of the prime minister’s majority makes the letter of censure threshold much harder to reach.

Most Tory MPs are also unlikely to want to take a serious step with the UK heading for another COVID-19 crisis as cases of the Omicron variant rise sharply.

Only veteran Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has publicly raised the possibility of Johnson being sacked. Speaking of the beleaguered Prime Minister, Clifton-Brown told Sky News: He must now be in danger, and he must realize it because if he doesn’t, he is in much greater danger.

But even Clifton-Brown seems to give Johnson another chance, adding: “If he realizes he was wrong, comes back in the New Year and does things a different way, consult the party more, then we have a good chance to unite, but if that doesn’t happen then you are in trouble.

What about the House of Commons?

Johnson can continue as Prime Minister as long as his government has the support of the entire House of Commons.

While many Tory MPs voted against the government on Tuesday night, Johnson had crucial support in the House of Commons as the opposition Labor Party helped him pass COVID-19 regulations.

The real problem for the Prime Minister would come if he could not win a vote of confidence. Under the UK Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, the loss of an explicit confidence vote triggers a 14-day period in which the government is expected to scramble to convince MPs to win a second vote expressing confidence or to face general elections.

In reality, many, if any, Tory MPs are unlikely to rebel against an explicit vote of confidence in the PM, and Johnson’s majority size makes that scenario nearly impossible.

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn attempted to overthrow May in this way by triggering a vote of confidence in January 2019. Yet even without a majority, she was victorious, as previously rebel Tory MPs and her government partners in the Democratic Unionist Party voted to keep it at Downing. Street, although she is fiercely opposed to her Brexit deal.

Could Johnson just quit?

Johnson could just throw in the towel and, although the Allies think it’s pretty unlikely, there are already recorded calls, including from the Scottish Tory leader, for him to do so if it turns out that ‘he misled Parliament on his knowledge of a Christmas party. in Downing Street last year.

Printed images from the Sunday Mirror the weekend which appeared to show the Prime Minister, flanked by two assistants, holding a virtual quiz for Downing Street staff many of whom are said to be in the building as social mixing between households was explicitly prohibited. Johnson insisted in parliament that “all guidelines have been fully followed and his top official, Simon Case, is investigating the party’s allegations.

While it’s fair to expect calls for Johnson’s exit to multiply if Case concludes the parties have taken place in violation of COVID rules, Johnson would not be forced to go.

Johnson has already shown a precedent by ignoring conventions, including advising Queen Elizabeth II that Parliament should be suspended for five weeks amid the Brexit stalemate, a move ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

Members of Parliament, or even witnesses who testify before them, may be charged with contempt of Parliament if they willfully attempt to mislead the House or a committee (by means of a statement, evidence or a petition).

Yet, as the Full Fact fact-checking service pointed out in a recent post, “It is not known what powers, if any, Parliament has to punish those who despise it. Don’t expect to see Johnson being dragged to the Tower of London anytime soon.

The House of Commons can theoretically fine people for contempt, but no fines have been imposed since 1666, according to Full Fact. “Those who were recently charged with contempt suffered no consequences other than public embarrassment, which the prime minister was never particularly concerned about,” they said.