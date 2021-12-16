100 billion IDR to buy stocks, take a look at the Kaesang Business Octopus

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The hashtag #DarimanaDuitKaesang had become trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday (12/15/2021) morning to noon.

President Joko Widodo’s youngest son is often in the public spotlight. In early November, Kaesang reportedly bought an 8% stake in a frozen shrimp-based food processor, PT Panca Mitra Multiperdana Tbk (PMMP), through his company GK Hebat, for Rs 92 billion.

Even though it is only 8% and the value is less than 100 billion rupees, that figure is quite significant for a youngster in Kaesang’s class who is only 26 years old.

So where does all of Kaesang’s money come from?

In fact, there is no need to be surprised and wonder where Kaesang’s money came from. From an early age, Kaesang had become content creator, from businessmen to stock market investors.

Moreover, Kaesang makes good use of his prestige as “son of the president” to produce content and market his business.

Based on research CNBC Indonesia, Kaesang has 10 companies active in the food and beverage (F&B) sector in fashion.

Here is the commercial octopus of President Joko Widodo’s last child:

1. The banana

This banana processing company is the largest company owned by Kaesang, which is now spread across 25 cities with more than 73 exit and now has 1,500 employees.

2. Compimpa players

Hompimpa Gamers is an entertainment company that sells various products board game with the Hompimpa Games brand which carries a message of tolerance and promotes the culture of the archipelago.

3. I sang javas

Sang Javas is a brand clothing line with a tadpole image. in t-shirt design. Even when it was launched, this brand managed to grab the attention of internet users at the time.

According to Kaesang Pangarep, the image of a tadpole like a cartoon on the front of the shirt is inspired by the behavior of people on social media. In Indonesia, Cebong himself is appealing to a staunch supporter of Jokowi in the 2014 presidential election.

4. Copy

Kaesang also started a coffee-based beverage business under the name Ternakopi. He runs this business with his first brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

5. Madhang

Kaesang also launched the Madhang app, where this app was created to bring together cook-savvy mothers with shoppers. This app has also been successful in helping many housewives to be financially independent.

6. Mas loan

Still in the culinary field, Kaesang also formed the Ready Mas brand. This company presents drinks and snack products such as potato chips under the names Ngedrink and Kemripik in various convenience stores.

7. My bowl

Kaesang also opened a catering business with chef Arnold Poernomo and his brother Gibran under the name Mangkok Ku. Now that his brother has entered politics, the company, located in Jalan Tanjung Duren Raya in West Jakarta, has been handed over to Kaesang Pangarep.

8. Equal Chile

Another Gibran business that was transferred to Kaesang Pangarep was Chili Pari, which is a catering business. This company was founded in December 2010.

9. Markobar

Markobar sells a variety of martabak. In addition to food, Gibran’s business which was transferred to Kaesang Pangarep also includes an Apple product repair business under the name Icolor with the concept of picking up the ball.

Gibran also has a business e-commerce by selling Boss State Duty brand raincoats. This raincoat is sold on in line in a number of shopping apps in line.

10. Goola

Start which sells this drink was originally owned by Gibran and was handed over to Kaesang Pangarep by offering traditional Indonesian drinks such as Es Doger which are packaged in a more modern way.

Seeing that Kaesang’s business is booming, especially in an industry that turnoverHis height is actually only natural if Kaesang has a lot of money as a businessman. Not to mention the money he received from the various content he created.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(chd / chd)





