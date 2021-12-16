Prime Minister Imran hopes the world will no longer disengage from Afghans





Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Wednesday that Pakistan will give “full support” to Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian crisis, hoping the world will not repeat the mistake of disengaging from the war-torn country, a statement said. official press release.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while chairing the second meeting of the newly established Apex Committee on Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Financial Advisor Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Trade Advisor Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS) of General Qamar. Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior civilian and military officers.

The prime minister at the meeting hoped the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging from Afghanistan, urging the international community to support the vulnerable Afghan people.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan will support the Afghan people in any way possible to avoid a humanitarian crisis, stressing that Pakistan has already pledged to provide immediate humanitarian assistance in kind worth 5 billion rupees, which includes food items including 50,000 tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

He said the committee had been informed that, as instructed by the prime minister, the possibility of free Covid-19 vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from the land borders was continuing. The process of obtaining a Pakistani visa has been simplified for Afghans, it was added.

The prime minister also called for aid organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated as the country has already pledged to be the air and land bridge for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, he said. -he adds.

Committee participants reiterated their concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and stressed that Pakistan will not abandon the Afghans when they need it.

Pakistan hosts an extraordinary session of OIC foreign ministers in Islamabad on Sunday to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghans in these difficult times and to discuss ways to help them.

