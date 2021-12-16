January 6: How the House Select Committee Finally Exposed Trump’s Empire of Lies





But it is the greatest and most subversive victory of the ex-president that his empire of lies will surely survive new revelations that lay bare his own abuses of power and the mocking deception of the voters of his political enablers and media.

While there has already been a steady build-up of shocking evidence of Trump’s attempted coup on January 6 and the void of his election fraud allegations, the past few days have brought the saga to a horrific new light. They have provided the clearest indicators to date that the entire Make America Great Again infrastructure and Trump’s next potential White House campaign is based on hogwash and the laundering of history.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurgency has released new details about the elaborate behind-the-scenes plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s certification of the election. There is embarrassing new evidence of how conservative media stars were privately alarmed by Trump’s mob attack, but quickly reverted to amplifying his lies to millions of Americans whom they willfully deceived. . And a major new Associated Press investigation of the 2020 Swing States that Trump challenged has found cases of voter fraud to be rare and far from the national conspiracy he claims. There are separate reports that three Florida residents were recently arrested and charged with voter fraud – two of whom were registered Republicans.

This week will be remembered by Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Deputy Chair of the House Committee, bringing receipts revealing the hypocrisy of Trump’s extended orbit.

Texts from Republican lawmakers, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and prime-time Fox News presenters to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows show they knew the attack on the Capitol was a disaster and wanted it to stop.

Yet these same conservative heroes are part of a political media operation that has spent the past 11 months obscuring what really happened, in many cases denying the truth about Biden’s election victory and fueling lies about the election. electoral fraud that fuel anti-democratic extremism. All to keep a meal ticket named Trump.

In another development fraught with frightening implications, the committee revealed that Meadows wrote in an email that the National Guard would be present to “protect the pro Trumps” on January 6. It was the latest example of a habit of arming American institutions sacred to Trump. political gain. The former president, meanwhile, has encapsulated the perverse political values ​​that now rule much of the Republican Party and will likely produce his next presidential candidate. He recently said former Vice President Mike Pence was “fatally injured” because he refused to steal the election during his ceremonial role in certifying Biden’s victory. The ex-president gave voice to a GOP incentive system that now rewards coup attempts and despotic behavior rather than honoring the Constitution.

The breadth of evidence unearthed this week is remarkable. But the daily bombs on what happened on January 6 often have the effect of diminishing the shock value of Trump-related outrages. And voters have pressing concerns like the rising cost of living and a pandemic that will soon enter a third year. Yet this week’s developments are significant not only because they chart the staggering extent of Trump’s electoral plot. They also expose the lies upon which its future political outlook rests – and upon which several Republican-led states have passed laws that make it harder to vote and steal future elections.

Trump’s biggest trust trick

There has always been a con artist aura about Trump, from his days as a bankrupt real estate chancellor who adopted a character as a master of the art of business. Her presidency opened with false claims about the size of her nomination crowd which, in retrospect, heralded an administration built on untruths – or what her former principal assistant Kellyanne Conway once dubbed “alternative facts” “.

It is now clear that his big lie that “frankly we won this election” is the boldest and most damaging trust trick of his career.

A few Trump supporters are seeing the light, including Dustin Stockton, one of the organizers of the Jan.6 rally that preceded the insurgency, who found himself subpoenaed by the House committee – and did not have them. ways to wage a legal battle like Trump’s wealthy politician. guru Steve Bannon.

“Essentially he abandons people when the going gets tough for people. And, you know, in some ways it’s embarrassing to think that in a lot of ways we’ve bought into what has basically turned out to be. a bluff or a scam. ”Stockton told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tuesday.

Still, Stockton is an outlier. Trump’s popularity among Republican voters makes him the preemptive frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024. He has the power to shape the political careers of those willing to embrace his extremism – as shown by his string of candidate supports in midterm elections, nationally and in states. Trump’s story, meanwhile, earns millions to the conservative media and stars, prompting them to promote a false alternate reality that has captured legions of viewers.

The Tory media propaganda machine’s lie was exposed by Cheney’s reading aloud of texts sent to Meadows by several Fox News powers, including Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, begging Meadows to bring in Trump on January 6.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home,” Ingraham wrote. “It hurts us all. He’s destroying his heritage.” Hannity asked the then chief of staff if Trump could make a statement that would tell the people on Capitol Hill to leave.

The two presenters then condemned the violence on January 6. But they were among those Fox News figures who called the investigation a political vendetta against Trump rather than an investigation into one of the worst attacks on democracy in American political history. And televised disinformation is only a small part of the problem; Social media networks are teeming with election lies and reinforce Trump’s lies in what is almost a no-fact zone.

Trump’s Orwellian Method

Trump’s facilitators have responded to the revelations of recent days by adopting their leader’s signature move – spinning a false reality to excuse his behavior and mislead his supporters about what really happened.

Meadows, for example, appeared on the Hannity Monday show and concocted a story that contradicted reports that the former president had cooled off and watched his riot supporters on TV marauding across the Capitol.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to find out that not only did the president act, but he acted quickly,” Meadows said. The former chief of staff has since been cited for criminal contempt by the House for refusing a subpoena to testify before the committee. His tactics were familiar from previous Trump scandals, as he strayed from the truth to create a more palatable story for Trump supporters who absolved the ex-president of all guilt.

The approach was reminiscent of Trump’s when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to open an investigation into then-candidate Biden and his son Hunter. The ex-president simply insisted their call was “perfect”, even though a White House transcript showed repeated abuse of power as he used military aid as a carrot – a transgression that led to his first dismissal. This Trump bet – also used daily by the conservative media – is reminiscent of the party’s reality-defying slogan “War is Peace” in George Orwell’s novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four”. Trump explained his method less literally in 2018 by asking his followers to beware of their own eyes and non-partisan media and to believe only in him. “What you see and what you read is not what is happening,” he said.

This week’s revelations have been damning for Trump, his former aides, and the conservative media propagandists who back him.

But if history is a guide, the truth will not bring it down.

