Meadows and the Loyalist Band: How They Fought to Keep Trump in Power





WASHINGTON Two days after Christmas last year, Richard P. Donoghue, a senior Justice Department official at the end of the Trump administration, saw an unknown number appear on his phone.

Donoghue had spent weeks responding to calls, emails and in-person requests from President Donald Trump and his allies, all of whom called on the Justice Department to falsely declare the election corrupt. The lame president had surrounded himself with a team of unscrupulous lawyers, conspiracy theorists, even the CEO of MyPillow and they fueled his electoral lies.

Trump had distributed Donoghues’ cell phone number so people could pass rumors of electoral fraud. Who could call him now?

It turned out to be a member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Who began to advocate for the president. Perry said he had compiled a dossier of electoral fraud allegations for the department to investigate. Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department lawyer who found favor with Trump, could do something about the president’s claims, Perry said, although other members of the department would not.

The message was delivered by an obscure lawmaker who was auctioning off Trump. Justice officials saw it as scandalous political pressure from a White House that had been consumed by conspiracy theories.

It was also an example of how a half-dozen right-wing members of Congress became key infantrymen in Trump’s efforts to overthrow the election, according to dozens of interviews and a review of hundreds of pages of testimony. of Congress on the attack on Capitol Hill. January 6th.

The lawmakers, all members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, worked closely with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, whose central role in Trump’s efforts to overthrow a Democratic election is increasingly becoming important as the Congressional inquiry on Jan. 6 gains traction. .

There was Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious former wrestler who bolstered his national profile by defending Trump on cable TV; Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, whose political ascent was rounded off with a $ 10 million raffle victory; and Representative Paul Gosar, an Arizona dentist who trafficked conspiracy theories and spoke at a white nationalist rally.

They were joined by Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, who was known for his fiery speeches delivered in an empty chamber of the House and unsuccessfully sued Vice President Mike Pence for his refusal to intervene in electoral certification; and Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, an attorney who accompanied the Tea Party wave to Congress and was then sued by a Democratic congressman for inciting the Jan.6 riot.

Perry, a former army helicopter pilot close to Jordan and Meadows, acted as a de facto sergeant. He coordinated numerous efforts to keep Trump in power, including a plan to replace the acting attorney general with a more docile official. His colleagues call him General Perry.

Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina who co-founded the Freedom Caucus in 2015, was familiar with the six lawmakers. His role as Trump’s right-hand man has helped to remarkably strengthen the group’s power during the president’s chaotic final weeks.

Congressional Republicans have fought every minute of the Jan.6 committee inquiry, but it’s increasingly clear that Trump has relied on lawmakers to help him in his attempts to retain power. When Justice Department officials said they couldn’t find evidence of widespread fraud, Trump was not concerned: just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and members of the Congress R., he said, according to Donoghues’ notes of the appeal.

November

On November 9, two days after the Associated Press called for Biden to run, crisis meetings were underway at the Trump campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Perry and Jordan snuggled up with top White House officials, including Meadows; Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s best advisers; Bill Stepien, the campaign manager; and Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary.

According to two people familiar with the meetings, which have not been previously reported, the group agreed on a strategy that would become a model for Trump supporters in Congress: to hammer home the idea that the election was tainted, announce legal actions initiated by the campaign and substantiate the case with allegations of fraud.

Gosar embraced the fraud allegations so closely that his chief of staff, Tom Van Flein, rushed to an aircraft hangar parking lot in Phoenix after a conspiracy theory began to circulate that a Suspicious jet carrying ballots from South Korea was about to land, possibly as part of a bid. to steal the election from Trump, according to court documents filed by one of the attendees. The request turned out to be unfounded.

December

On December 1, 2020, Attorney General William Barr publicly stated what he knew to be true: The Department of Justice had found no evidence of widespread electoral fraud. Biden was the rightful winner.

The attorney general’s statement only seemed to energize the six lawmakers. Gohmert suggested that the FBI in Washington could not be trusted to investigate voter fraud. Biggs said Trump allies needed the Imprimatur, quite frankly the DOJ, to win their fraud cases.

They turned their attention to January 6, when Pence was to officially certify Bidens’ victory. Jordan, who asked if the president should give in, replied: No way.

On December 21, Trump met with members of the Freedom Caucus to discuss their plans. Jordan, Gosar, Biggs, Brooks and Meadows were there.

This sedition will be stopped, Gosar wrote on Twitter.

January

On January 6, Washington was overcast and windy as thousands gathered at the Ellipse to hear Trump and his allies spread a lie that became a rallying cry in the months that followed: that the elections have been stolen.

Brooks, wearing a bulletproof vest, took the stage in the morning, claiming he was speaking at the request of the White House. The crowd started to grow.

Today is the day that American Patriots start removing names and kicking ass, Brooks said. Are you ready to do whatever it takes to fight for America?

Trump approached the platform shortly after. We will never give up, Trump said. We will never give in.

Screaming in approval, many in the crowd began to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue towards the Capitol, where the certification process was underway. Amplified by the speakers at the rally, the crowd mocked the officers guarding the Capitol and pushed towards the stairs and building entry points, ultimately breaching security along the perimeter just after 1 p.m.

At this point, all six lawmakers were inside the Capitol, ready to protest the certification. Gosar was speaking at 2:16 p.m. when security forces entered the room because rioters were in the building.

As the fray erupted, Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, shouted at his colleagues who were planning to contest the election: This is what you guys have.

When Jordan tried to help Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Get to safety, she slammed his hand, she later told her assistants.

Get away from me, she told him. Damn, you did that.

A spokesperson for Jordan disputed parts of the narrative, saying Cheney did not curse the congressman or slap him.

The results

Perry was recently elected leader of the Freedom Caucus, elevating him to an influential leadership position as Republicans could regain control of the House in 2022. The stolen election claim is now a litmus test for the party, Trump and its allies trying to oust them. who refuse to support him.

The six lawmakers are poised to be key supporters if Trump maintains his political influence ahead of the general and midterm elections. Brooks is running for the Senate in Alabama and Gohmert is running for Attorney General of Texas. Some, like Jordan, are on their way to becoming committee chairs if Republicans take the House back.

In many ways, they tried to rewrite history. Several of the men argued that the attack on January 6 was akin to a tourist visit to the Capitol. Gosar called the attackers peaceful patriots across the country. A Pew Research poll found that nearly two-thirds of Republicans have said their party should not accept elected officials who criticize Trump.

Still, the House select committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill appears to be gaining momentum, voting this week to recommend that Meadows be charged with criminal contempt of Congress.

Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. and the committee chair, said the panel would follow the facts wherever they took them, including members of Congress.

No one, he said, is banned.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Copyright: 2021 The New York Times Company

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/politics/story/2021-12-15/meadows-and-the-band-of-loyalists-how-they-fought-to-keep-trump-in-power

