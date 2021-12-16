Jokowi will bring together the governor and the mayor this afternoon. Are you talking about Omicron?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will bring together governors, regents and mayors on Thursday (16/12) this afternoon. “Not that we have to be careless, President [Jokowi] even said that this afternoon, he would bring together all the governors, mayors and regents, ”he said during the IEP Elaunch December 2021, quoted on YouTube Indonesia Economic Prospects, Thursday (12/16/2021) . Although he did not specify the objective of the Head of State bringing together all the heads of region, the Minister of Finance clarified that the meeting was linked to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular the variants . Omicron. The key to economic recovery lies in controlling the pandemic, he says Covid-19. As a result, efforts to control the pandemic, especially with the presence of the Omicron variant in Indonesia, are very important to maintain the positive trend that has occurred over the past few months. Sri Mulyani said Indonesia is currently in a better pandemic situation compared to the middle of this year. “The daily number of cases has gradually fallen to around 200, which is very low compared to the Indonesian population,” he said. Then the total number of active cases, which reached 574,000 last July, has now fallen to just around 5,000. “But that does not leave Indonesia off guard,” he added. As previously reported, Indonesia has announced the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The findings of the case began when a routine sample examination by the Wisma Atlet team was carried out on December 8, 2021. Based on the results of the PCR test carried out, three workers tested positive for Covid -19. Then, samples from the three Covid-19 patients were brought to the Department of Health for a whole genome sequencing (WGS) test. “We received samples on December 10, there were three positive cleaning agents,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a press release on Thursday (12/16/2021). In addition, the Minister of Health revealed that the WGS test results came out on December 15, 2021 and said that a patient with the initials N was confirmed positive for Omicron, while the other two patients did not. been confirmed for the Omicron variant. “These three people are asymptomatic, still in good health, no fever, no cough,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement on Thursday (12/16/2021). The Minister of Health added that they were tested again by PCR after December 8, 2021 by performing the first test and the results were negative. In addition to confirmed patients, the health minister said, the health ministry also detected five cases. likely Omicron. “Not sure for Omicron, but due to the special specifications of the PCR test there are five cases likely Omicron, ”he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20211216/15/1478422/jokowi-akan-kumpulkan-gubenur-dan-wali-kota-sore-ini-bahas-omicron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos