Trump endorses Lauren Boebert within 24 hours of Congress tacitly berating her for making Islamophobic comments





Former President Donald Trump backed Representative Lauren Boebert, a controversial Colorado lawmaker who is running for re-election in 2022. Andrew Harnik / AP

Trump’s approval comes less than 24 hours after the House passed a bill to tackle Islamophobia.

The bill was an unspoken rebuke of Boebert’s Islamophobic comments, where she implied Representative Ilhan Omar is a terrorist.

Former President Donald Trump has given glowing support to controversial Colorado MP Lauren Boebert.

Trump’s support for Boebert was announced on Twitter through his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

“MP Lauren Boebert did a fantastic job during her first term as Colorado’s Third District Rep. She is a fearless leader, America First Agenda advocate, and fighter against the RINO Losers and the Losers. radical Democrats, “Trump wrote in his endorsement.

“She will continue to be tough against crime, strong against borders, and will always protect our under-besieged Second Amendment. Lauren has my full and complete approval for her re-election!” Trump added.

Boebert responded to Trump’s endorsement by tweeting: “I am more than humbled and honored to receive President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement! I will ALWAYS support the America First agenda and President Trump! Join our campaign today ‘hui by paying $ 20.22. “

Trump’s approval of Boebert for the upcoming midterm election came a day after the House narrowly passed a bill to tackle Islamophobia. The “Combating International Islamophobia Act,” which was passed on Tuesday, was an implicit rebuke from Boebert for Islamophobic comments she made about the bill’s sponsor, Representative Ilhan Omar.

In November, a video of Boebert making Islamophobic comments about Omar went viral. In the video, Boebert described meeting Omar in an elevator and described her as part of a “Jihad squad”, implying that Omar is a terrorist.

Omar denied that the elevator incident happened and called Boebert a “buffoon,” saying the far-right Colorado MP “looks down when she sees me on Capitol Hill.”

“This whole story is made up. Sad, she thinks sectarianism has its influence,” Omar continued. “Anti-Muslim bigotry is no fun and should not be normalized. Congress cannot be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes are not condemned.”

Boebert then apologized on Twitter, saying: “I apologize to all members of the Muslim community who I have offended with my comment on Representative Omar,” she wrote. “I contacted his office to speak to him directly.”

Omar later said, however, that his phone call with Boebert had been “unproductive” and that Boebert had “doubled his rhetoric”.

The controversy swirling around Boebert has led Democratic caucus chairs and progressive members of the Chamber of Deputies to demand that Boebert face the consequences of his anti-Muslim rhetoric and be stripped of his committee duties. However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has signaled that House Republicans will not take action against Boebert.

Trump, for his part, has also spread baseless conspiracy theories that Omar married his brother and abandoned Somalia when she fled as a child.

Omar called the rumors “absurd and offensive” and released a lengthy statement and timeline of her marriage history in 2016.

Boebert is currently facing Republican Marina Zimmerman in the primary for her seat. Zimmerman tweeted in November that she wanted to “take out the trash” by calling on voters to support her against Boebert. Zimmerman describes herself on her campaign website as a “hard-working and successful conservative,” attracting voters who want to “restore sensitivity, civility and ethics in Congress.”

