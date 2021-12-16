Explained: Salar Masud-Raja Suhaldev battle and other historical episodes PM Modi told Kashi about

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in Varanasi. Speaking about how Varanasi and the surrounding areas have endured the test of time, Modi referred to several historical episodes, including the battle between Salar Masud and Raja Suhaldev and the conflict between Governor General Warren Hastings and Raja Chait Singh. He also mentioned the contributions of historical figures like Rani Bhabani of Bengal.

Salar Massoud and Raja Suhaldev

The story of Salar Masud, also known as Ghazi Mian, and Suhaldev is a mixture of history and myth. Ghazi Mian is believed to have gained popularity as a warrior in the 12th century. He was the nephew of the 11th century Turkish invader, Mahmud of Ghazni, whose invasion of India is known as the time when Islam entered large parts of the subcontinent. Interestingly, his tomb in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh is a place of pilgrimage for a large number of Muslims as well as Hindus. In May of each year, during the feast of Urs in Bahrain, hundreds of thousands of devotees gather at the dargah of Ghazi Mian, the majority of whom are Hindus. The worshipers of Ghazi Mian firmly believe in his magical powers. According to a popular account, one of the first people to experience a miracle at Ghazi Mian Shrine was a Yadav woman who, by praying to him, was blessed to have a child. People with leprosy visit the shrine during the annual fair in search of a cure, while others visit the dargah to be exorcised.

The most comprehensive source of information on Ghazi Mian is the Mirat-e-Masaud (Masaud’s Mirror), a 17th-century Persian hagiography written by Abdur Rahman Chisti, a Sufi saint of the Chisti order.

Abdur Rahman opens his story by recounting how Masud himself appeared in his dream and inspired him to write the text. He recounts several episodes in Masud’s life as visions revealed from above. As Russian indologist Anna Suvorova noted in her book, The Muslim Saints of South Asia: The 11th to 15th Centuries (2004), Abdur Rahman also claimed that Masud was the disciple of Sheikh Moinuddin Chisti, the founder of the Chistiya order of the Sunnis. mysticism.

According to the Mirat-e-Masaud, Mahmud of Ghazni received envoys from Ajmer’s Muslims in the year 1011 CE, asking him for his support for Hindu kings who were violating their rights. Subsequently, Mahmud sent his forces to Ajmer under the command of Salar Shahu, who defeated the kings and subdued the regions adjacent to the city. As a reward, Mahmud gave his sister in marriage to Salar Shahu. Masud was born from this marriage in 1015 CE. The Mirat-e-Masaud then suggests that even as a child, Masud displayed exceptional qualities as a military leader and was his uncle’s favorite. He accompanied Mahmud on all his campaigns, including the famous Somnath expedition to Kathiawar. It was Masud who allegedly persuaded his uncle to demolish the famous Somnath idol – an act repeatedly lauded as a great feat of Persian poetry, Suvorova wrote. With the demolition of Somnath begins Masud’s legendary career as an invincible warrior, she added.

Masud arrived in Multan as the leader of the Afghan army at the age of 17 and after subjugating him he traveled to Delhi where he spent almost six months. He passed through Meerut and advanced southeast into Awadh, first to Kannauj, then to Satrikh where his father, Salar Shahu, joined him. Satrikh became the headquarters of the Afghan army and it was here that Salar Shahu died in 1032 CE. Advancing his aggressive campaigns, Masud on the way destroyed several temples and converted many to Islam. It was in Bahraich, where during a battle in 1034 CE between Masud and a local king named Suhaldev that the former was wounded by an arrow and succumbed. Since he died while performing his duties as a warrior, he has become a martyr and received the honorary nickname of Ghazi Miyan or master warrior of the faith.

Ironically, even though Abdur Rahman wrote in lavish detail about Masuds ‘role in Mahmuds’ invasions of India, Ghaznavid’s chronicles do not mention it at all. However, a cult of Masud already existed long before the writing of Mirat. The 13th century Sufi poet and scholar Amir Khusrao is known to have mentioned it in his writings and 14th century Moroccan traveler Ibn Batuta is said to have visited his shrine in Bahraich with Sultan Mohammad Bin Tughlaq. Mughal Emperor Akbar is known to have granted a land grant in 1571 CE in order to maintain the shrine of Ghazi Miyans. Several ballads praising Ghazi Miyan already existed long before the writing of Mirat. Therefore, historians are of the opinion that Abdur Rahman adopted the existing cult of Ghazi Mian and called it his own genealogy.

A 2018 stamp commemorating Maharaja Suheldev. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Historian Shahid Amin in his comprehensive account of Ghazi Mian, titled Conquest and community: The afterlife of Warrior dit Ghazi Mian (2016) noted that it was Abdur Rahman’s express desire to rule over the multiplicity of popular narratives formulated , perhaps as ballads – for demotic tales are invariably presented as narratives in verse – within a historicist hagiography.

It is within this mythical world of Ghazi Mian that Suhaldev emerges. The latter was said to have been the eldest son of the king of the Bhar community, from which the Pasi community, a Dalit caste group in the region, originated. The popular history of the region identifies it by several names including Suhaldev, Sakardev, Sahardev and Suhildev. In contemporary print culture, however, he is referred to as Raja Suhaldev.

Professor Badri Narayan in his book Fascinating Hindutva: Saffron Politics and Dalit Mobilization (2009) explained that people who worshiped Ghazi Mian perceive Suhaldev as the king of a local tribe, a tyrant and an oppressor of the people he ruled. , most of whom were Muslims. According to popular history, when Ghazi Mian arrived, all the people went to him with the demand to save them from Suhaldev’s oppression. He reluctantly agreed, and a very fierce battle ensued in which Suhaldev and Ghazi Mian were killed.

Narayan wrote how, in recent years, Hindutva’s forces have appropriated the local myth of Ghazi Mian and Suhaldev and reinterpreted it according to their own ideologies. The hero of this myth, Suhaldev, who was the king of the Bhar-Pasis, a Dalit caste, is given a warlike identity and is projected as a savior who fought a foreign invader (Ghazi Mian) who attempted to plunder the Hindus. . or synonymous with Indian religion and culture, he writes. In 2001, Maharaja Suhaldev Sewa Samiti was trained in Bahrain in 2001. On May 2, 2004, he organized the first five-day celebration in memory of Maharaja Suhaldev.

In February 2016, then BJP President Amit Shah hailed Suhaldev as a national hero and unveiled his statue in Bahraich. Days later Indian Railways launched the Suhaldev Express from Ghazipur and in 2017 the government of Uttar Pradesh announced plans to install a statue of Suhaldev in Lucknow.

Narayan explained that Hindutva’s forces had two objectives in appropriating Suhaldev as one of their own. The first is to appropriate the Pasis in their political fold, while the second is to expand and build a Hindu history against Islam and to mobilize the Hindus under their fold.

Warren Hastings and Maharaja Chait Singh

Another historical episode cited by Modi in his speech to Kashi concerned the first Governor General of Bengal, Warren Hastings, fleeing the city in 1781. By the end of the 18th century, Benaras had declared his independence from the Nawab of Awadh. In 1771, Maharaja Chait Singh ascended to the throne of Banaras with the help of the British authorities. Two years later, the Maharaja transferred the domain to the East India Company under the control of Hastings.

Faced with the need for resources to wage the Mysore War against Hyder Ali, Hastings urged Maharaja Chait Singh to pay additional income and provide troops in 1778 and 1779. When Singh did not comply, Hastings marched to Benaras with his troops to face the King. Hastings is known to have settled in the area of ​​Kabir Chaura in the garden of Madho Das. He first sent a letter to Maharaja Chait Singh asking him to comply with Companys orders. When the latter responded by stating that he was already in good standing and would no longer provide income or troops, he was placed under house arrest. A few British soldiers have been deployed to Fort Rajas at Shivala Ghat.

At this point, supporters of Maharaja Chait Singh from all over Benaras flocked to the fort in large numbers. A small regiment of the king’s soldiers was also dispatched from his Ramnagar fort. A skirmish broke out between the British troops on the one hand and the forces of the Rajas and his many supporters on the other. While they were fighting, the Raja managed to escape the fort through a window facing the Ganges.

Several of Hastings’ men were killed in the conflict and, with no other option, the Governor General was forced to retreat. The popular story goes that he left in a hurry at night for nearby Fort Chunar, riding an elephant. The incident would have given rise to the popular saying in Banaras: Ghode by haudah, hathi by jeen, Kashi se bhaga Warren Hastings.

Rani bhabani

In his speech, Modi also highlighted the role of Rani Bhabani of Bengal in the development of the city. Bhabani was married to Raja Ramkanta Ray, the zamindar of the Natore domain in Rajshahi (now Bangladesh). After the death of her husband in 1748, the zamindari passed into the hands of Bhabani, making her one of the very few Zamindar women of the time. Over the next four decades, Bhabani is said to have managed Natore’s estate with the greatest efficiency.

Newsletter | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox

Bhabani is best remembered for his philanthropic efforts. She is known to have built several schools in Rajshahi district and offered a number of scholarships. It is also believed to have built more than 350 temples and guesthouses in different parts of the country, and invested heavily in roads and water reservoirs. The Shiva temple at Mammi Kalkikapur in Dasuria, the Raghunath temple at Mandapukur in the Naogaon district, the Char Bangla temples in Murshidabad are some of the many undivided Bengal temples built by the Queen.

Bhabani is also known to have built the Durga Kund Mandir in Varanasi. She also wanted to build a Kashi in Bengal and therefore in 1755 a complex consisting of a dozen temples was built by her at Baronagar in Murshidabad.