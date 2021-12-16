Fox News hosts urged Meadows to push Trump to stop Jan.6 attack, texts say





Washington – As a crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump violently raped the United States Capitol on January 6, three Fox News hosts and the president’s eldest son privately pleaded with then-chief Mark Meadows. White House cabinet, to push the president to demand an end to the chaos, according to text messages revealed by the House select committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill.

The messages, read aloud by Congressman Liz Cheney from Wyoming on Monday night, were among some 9,000 pages of emails and texts that Meadows handed over to the House panel before it stopped writing. cooperate with investigators.

After Cheney revealed the new evidence, the committee voted unanimously to recommend that Meadows be charged with criminal contempt of Congress for failing to comply with his subpoena. The Plenary Assembly is expected to vote on whether to outraged Meadows later Tuesday.

“These non-privileged texts are further proof of President Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes,” Cheney said.

The messages made public by the committee were sent to Meadows as the violence unfolded on Capitol Hill and came from Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade of Fox News hosts.

“Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home. It hurts us all. He’s destroying his legacy,” Ingraham wrote to Meadows, read by Cheney.

“Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you’ve done,” Kilmeade wrote to Meadows, according to the committee.

“Can he make a statement?” Asking people to leave the Capitol? Hannity asked, Cheney revealed.

Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s eldest son, also contacted Meadows by text message and called on his father to fight violence on Capitol Hill.

“He has to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” wrote Trump Jr., read by Cheney. In a tweet from his now banned account, the president told his supporters just after 2:30 p.m. on January 6: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are really on the side. of our country. Stay peaceful! “

Meadows replied, “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

“We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and got out of hand,” Trump Jr. said in another text, according to the committee.

Meadows also communicated with unnamed members of Congress about the events of January 6 through texts, some of which were read aloud by Congressman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California.

“On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, is expected to call any electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all,” a lawmaker told Meadows in a text message.

During the riot, another congressman told Meadows: “The president has to stop this as soon as possible,” the committee revealed. Schiff said Meadows received “dozens and dozens of panicked messages” from lawmakers and others on Capitol Hill as mobs of Trump supporters breached the building, leading to evacuation of the people. members of the House and Senate and a break in the counting of elections for each state. voice.

On January 7, another member told Meadows: “Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our 6-state objection. I’m sorry nothing worked,” the committee said.

A reporter, Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, revealed his text messages to Meadows were among those made public by select committee investigators. Sherman wrote to Meadows on Jan. 6, “Do Something For Us,” and warned “We’re under siege in the” Capitol Building, according to a thread he shared.

“There is an armed stalemate at the bedroom door of the house,” said Sherman to Meadows, who served in the House before being appointed White House chief of staff. “We are all helpless.”

Meadows told Fox News after the committee vote that the move was “disappointing but not surprising.”

