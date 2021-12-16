Politics
Deputy Governor H. Edy Pratowo: obtaining dose I of vaccination against Covid-19 in Central Kalimantan 70.74%
Deputy Governor H. Edy Pratowo: obtaining dose I of vaccination against Covid-19 in Central Kalimantan 70.74%
Contribution from Widia natalia, December 16, 2021 3:00 pm, read 68 times.
0
1
MMCKalteng – Palangka Raya – Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan H. Edy Pratowo attend the delivery of the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the new variant of Covid-19, the Omicron variant. This activity took place virtually from the meeting room of the Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan on Thursday (12/16/2021).
President Joko Widodo said there had been a drop in the implementation of Covid-19 vaccinations in the Regions.
(Also read: Governor of Central Kalimantan: Indicators of development success in Central Kalimantan show improvement over the past three years)
“What I want to stress, in these two months, in the last six weeks, the rate of injections has gone down, which previously could have exceeded 2 million from November 1 to 7, fell to 1.5 million and from December 6 to 12 only 1 million, ”said the president.
President Jokowi said the government and the community must be vigilant and ready to prevent the spread of this virus. The president called on all regional leaders as well as Forkopimda to speed up the vaccination again.
“I call on the Pangdam regional government, Kapolda, to act again to speed up vaccination as this will really help protect the community against Covid-19, both the Delta and Omicron variants,” he added.
Joko Widodo said there are still a number of provinces with immunization targets below 70%.
“As announced in early 2021, by the end of this year our goal should be to reach 70 percent of Dose 1, and there are still a lot of provinces, there are even 20 provinces with the first dose is still less than 70 “. percent, “he added.
Finally, the President recalled that the British Prime Minister has announced a serious threat to Omicron, as 60% of new cases in London are of the Omicron variant.
As we know, the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut B. Pandjaitan last Sunday (28/11/2021), during the press conference of the coordinating ministry of maritime affairs and investment n ° SP-771 / HUM / ROKOM / SET.MARVES / XI / 2021 which has been delivered virtually said the government has responded quickly to the outbreak of the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, which was recently confirmed in several countries.
“The variant contains 50 mutations that affect the speed of transmission and its ability to escape the antibodies formed by the vaccine, but they are all still being studied by experts,” Coordinating Minister Luhut said.
With these many mutations, Coordinating Minister Luhut said the WHO had upgraded the status of the variant to a variant of concern and named the new variant the Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor H. Edy Pratowo After listening to the president’s directives, he revealed that Central Kalimantan had reached 70.74% of phase 1 vaccination against Covid-19.
“For Central Kalimantan, we are grateful, we have currently reached 70.74 percent for the achievement of dose 1 vaccination,” said Edy.
Edy hopes that the Central Kalimantan regional government will not be indifferent to the new variant of Omicron.
The deputy governor was accompanied by the head of the provincial health office. Central Kalimantan Suyouti Syamsoul and head of the emergency and logistics division of BPBPK Prov. Central Kalimantan Alpius Patanan. (WDY / Photo: Arya)
No more news
Recent news
Sources
2/ https://mmc.kalteng.go.id/berita/read/36642/wagub-h-edy-pratowo-capaian-vaksinasi-covid-19-dosis-i-di-kalteng-70-74
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]