Deputy Governor H. Edy Pratowo: obtaining dose I of vaccination against Covid-19 in Central Kalimantan 70.74%

Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan H. Edy Pratowo as he attended a virtual handover of the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the new variant of Covid-19, the Omicron variant 0 Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan H. Edy Pratowo as he attended a virtual handover of the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the new variant of Covid-19, the Omicron variant 1

MMCKalteng – Palangka Raya – Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan H. Edy Pratowo attend the delivery of the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia regarding the new variant of Covid-19, the Omicron variant. This activity took place virtually from the meeting room of the Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan on Thursday (12/16/2021).

President Joko Widodo during the delivery of his directive

President Joko Widodo said there had been a drop in the implementation of Covid-19 vaccinations in the Regions.

“What I want to stress, in these two months, in the last six weeks, the rate of injections has gone down, which previously could have exceeded 2 million from November 1 to 7, fell to 1.5 million and from December 6 to 12 only 1 million, ”said the president.

President Jokowi said the government and the community must be vigilant and ready to prevent the spread of this virus. The president called on all regional leaders as well as Forkopimda to speed up the vaccination again.

“I call on the Pangdam regional government, Kapolda, to act again to speed up vaccination as this will really help protect the community against Covid-19, both the Delta and Omicron variants,” he added.

Joko Widodo said there are still a number of provinces with immunization targets below 70%.

“As announced in early 2021, by the end of this year our goal should be to reach 70 percent of Dose 1, and there are still a lot of provinces, there are even 20 provinces with the first dose is still less than 70 “. percent, “he added.

Finally, the President recalled that the British Prime Minister has announced a serious threat to Omicron, as 60% of new cases in London are of the Omicron variant.

As we know, the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut B. Pandjaitan last Sunday (28/11/2021), during the press conference of the coordinating ministry of maritime affairs and investment n ° SP-771 / HUM / ROKOM / SET.MARVES / XI / 2021 which has been delivered virtually said the government has responded quickly to the outbreak of the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, which was recently confirmed in several countries.

“The variant contains 50 mutations that affect the speed of transmission and its ability to escape the antibodies formed by the vaccine, but they are all still being studied by experts,” Coordinating Minister Luhut said.

With these many mutations, Coordinating Minister Luhut said the WHO had upgraded the status of the variant to a variant of concern and named the new variant the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor H. Edy Pratowo After listening to the president’s directives, he revealed that Central Kalimantan had reached 70.74% of phase 1 vaccination against Covid-19.

“For Central Kalimantan, we are grateful, we have currently reached 70.74 percent for the achievement of dose 1 vaccination,” said Edy.

Edy hopes that the Central Kalimantan regional government will not be indifferent to the new variant of Omicron.

The deputy governor was accompanied by the head of the provincial health office. Central Kalimantan Suyouti Syamsoul and head of the emergency and logistics division of BPBPK Prov. Central Kalimantan Alpius Patanan. (WDY / Photo: Arya)

