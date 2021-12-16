PM Modi participates in the “Swarnim Vijay Mashaals” tribute and reception ceremony at the war memorial

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 50th Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the “Swarnim Vijay Mashaals” tribute and reception ceremony on Thursday at the National War Memorial here.

He was accompanied by Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh. The Prime Minister also laid a wreath at the war memorial.

Earlier today, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will attend Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka today as a guest of honor.

Last year, on December 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the Eternal Flame Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at the National War Memorial.

He also lit four flames that had to cross in different directions. Since then, these four flames have crossed the whole country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were transported to key combat areas as well as to the homes of Bravery Award winners and 1971 war veterans.

Today, at the Tribute Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

