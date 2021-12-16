Putin and Xi Cement Major Security Alliance Against Biden and Boris | World | News





The Russian and Chinese presidents pledged to reject Western interference in a video call Wednesday that took place eight days after Putin spoke to Biden on another video call. President Xi is quoted by China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency as saying, “At present, some international forces under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ are interfering in internal affairs of China and Russia and brutally trample on international law. and recognized standards of international relations.

“China and Russia should step up their joint efforts to more effectively protect the security interests of both sides.” Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, told Reuters that Xi offered his support to Putin in securing binding guarantees on Russia’s security from the West and said he understood Moscow’s concerns. The two men also expressed their negative opinion on the creation of new military alliances, notably the partnership of Australia, Great Britain and the United States in the AUKUS and “Quad” agreement which unites Australia, India, Japan and the United States. Xi and Putin’s appeal highlights how Russia and China are looking to each other for support at a time when tensions with the West escalate, with Beijing under pressure for atrocities against them. human rights against Muslims in Xinjiang and Moscow accused of threatening behavior towards Ukraine.

Tensions over Taiwan are also boiling, with the Chinese military saying in October that peace and stability in the region was threatened by the United States and Canada who had each sent a warship across the Taiwan Strait. . Kremlin insiders say Putin briefed the Chinese leader on his conversation with Biden in which the US president warned Russia against invading Ukraine while the Russian leader presented his request for pledges to security. Putin told Xi: “A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests.” He added that he was eager to meet Xi at the February Winter Olympics in Beijing, which government officials in the UK, US, Australia and Canada are set to boycott. READ MORE ABOUT STAR HOBSON’S KILLER LAUGHING AS SHE IS PRISONED FOR LIFE

During the video call with Xi, Putin said, “I would like to note that we invariably support each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including the rejection of any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement.” The West’s move sparked threats of retaliation with Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, saying the diplomatic ban would be punished by China. He said: “The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada are facing a loss of moral authority … and credibility using the Olympics as a political platform.

“Their self-isolation will inevitably pay the price for these wrong actions. “ Prime Minister Boris Johnson then told the Commons: “There will indeed be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. No minister is expected and no civil servant. DO NOT MISS :

“What I can tell the House is that I do not think sports boycotts are reasonable and that remains the policy of the government.” However, Emmanuel Macron leads the EU into a diplomatic row with the United States after saying he would rather work with the International Olympic Committee on protecting athletes around the world rather than engage in symbolic boycotts of the games. Chinese. He said countries should not politicize the Games, adding: “As with everything that happens on the international stage, I prefer to do things that have a useful impact.

effect.”

An EU diplomat told Politico: “We are not rushing. “I don’t see people rushing headlong to support the American position.” Russia’s partnership with China can be seen as an attempt to balance American influence with Putin and Xi agreeing to extend their 20-year treaty of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation for five years.

Bilateral trade grew 30 percent to $ 123 billion in the first 11 months of this year, with the two countries aiming to surpass $ 200 billion, according to Putin. He said China was becoming an international hub for the production of Russian Sputnik and Sputnik Light Covid vaccines, with agreements signed with six manufacturers to manufacture more than 150 million doses.

