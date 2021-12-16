Covid: Whitty warns of record wave of virus as Boris says national response has started against Omicron

E England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, has warned that records will be significantly broken in the coming weeks as Covid rates continue to rise across the UK.

His warning came as Boris Johnson said a big national response had started against Omicron via the recall jab program.

Professor Whitty said the country is grappling with two epidemics and records will continue to be broken in the weeks to come.

The expert said: I fear we have to be realistic and records will be broken a lot in the coming weeks as rates continue to rise.

He said Delta always looks flat while Omicron grows.

He said: What we have are two outbreaks on top of each other, an existing, pretty much flat Delta outbreak, and a very fast growing Omicron outbreak on top of that.

Professor Whitty said Omicron is moving at an absolutely phenomenal rate and it will only be a short time before reaching huge numbers, adding that he believes the variant is a very serious threat and all the things we know (about Omicron) are wrong.

He said the government had to choose between “some really unpleasant options” when choosing how to combat the surge, adding that there was not yet clear data on Omicron’s serious illnesses and deaths. with two jabs, and what was the situation for those who had boosters.

And he called for great caution in the face of promising data that suggests Omicron could cause milder disease.

He said: I think there have been a number of comments that doctors and scientists in South Africa … have indicated that there may be some reduction in hospitalization rates they see with Omicron. I want to put a very serious caveat on this because I think it has been over-interpreted.

The level of immunity for this wave due to the previous delta wave and vaccination is much higher than it was for their last wave and hence the fact that they have a hospitalization rate lower this time is not surprising.

This doesn’t mean that there is some degree of milder disease that is possible, but I think there is a danger that people have overinterpreted this to say that it is not a problem and that There’s nothing to be scared of. I want to be clear, I’m afraid this is a problem.

Addressing how people can limit transmission during the holiday season, he said: “I think what most people do – and I think it sounds very reasonable – prioritizes social interactions that matter a lot. for them and, in order to prioritize these, to -prioritize those who are much less important to them. “

He said he “strongly encouraged” that people do lateral flow tests before meeting and make sure there is good ventilation.

The prime minister said the government was making every effort to deploy the booster to control the outbreak and urged people to get vaccinated.

Mr Johnson said: We kick everything and wherever you are, be there with a bang for you, so please give yourself a boost now.

He insisted that the government’s Plan B was the right thing to do, adding that the boosters “also provide an excellent level of protection” and that the massive expansion of the boosters program signaled a large national response. started against Omicron.

He added, “We believe that, given the balance of risk and the balance of lingering uncertainties around Omicron, this is the right approach to take… to do both of these things.

“The progress we’re making with the booster is vital … we’re really boosting a lot of people now.”

He said more than 90% of people aged 75 to 79 had received a booster, adding that it is these groups that “supply the bulk of those who will sadly die of Covid.”

Earlier, he said: “As hospital admissions increase across the country, we are starting to see decreases in admissions among some of the more vulnerable age groups where we already have these boosters on our hands.”

He added, “People have responded with an incredible spirit of duty and obligation to one another and I want to say that all of you who roll up your sleeves to get bitten are helping this national effort.”

Mr Whitty called on people to please, to be boosted now in a grim new TV commercial as the NHS ramps up its gigantic recall effort.

All adults across England are now offered a third jab in the race against the spread of the new strain.

Mr Johnson was pressed for how he was going to change in response to the Conservatives’ anger, at the Downing Street press conference.

I’m certainly not going to change the policies that led to Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, Europe’s fastest recall campaign now and 500,000 more jobs than before the start of the pandemic. ” , he replied.