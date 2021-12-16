Minister of PUPR: The quality of infrastructure development must be better





Jakarta, InfoPublik – The construction and rehabilitation of sports infrastructure for basketball, rowing and athletics must be carried out with quality. Because it is a mandate of President Joko Widodo in the future. Keeping in mind, in the next few days in the future there will be a development Indoor multifunctional stadium (IMS) at Gelora Bung Karno Complex (GBK), rehabilitation of female rowing athlete dormitory in Jatiluhur, Purwakarta regency, construction of boat warehouse and rowing site infrastructure in Canning, and construction the national sports training center and its facilities annexed to the gardens of Malabar, regency of Bandung. Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said his party witnessed the signing of the contract for the construction and rehabilitation of sports infrastructure between the PUPR ministry and service providers. “I remind you, the mandate of President Joko Widodo during the 76th Public Works Day on December 3, 2021 yesterday, so that in the future the quality of infrastructure development must be better. For that I charge the consultants and entrepreneurs of power to provide a very high quality work. said Basuki Hadimuljono through the press release received InfoPublic,Thursday (12/16/2021). Cipta Karya’s General Manager (Dirjen) at PUPR Ministry Diana Kusumastuti said in her report that the construction of the IMS at Gelora Bung Karno Complex (GBK) was due to Indonesia being chosen to be the co-host of Basketball 2023. World Cup with two other countries, namely Japan and the Philippines. The construction of the IMS will be carried out under a multi-year contract (MYC) in 2021-2023 with a budget of 640.45 billion rupees and is built on an area of ​​30,720 m2 with a floor area of ​​20 852.79 m2. IMS can accommodate an audience of 17,148 people with the main function of a basketball court with 1 FOP and 2 training grounds. Other functions can be used such as volleyball courts, badminton, boxing, MMA, tennis, athletics, as well as other non-sports functions such as concerts, seminars and other special performances. Meanwhile, for the development of the women’s dormitory for rowing athletes in Jatiluhur, Kab. Purwakarta and construction of boat warehouses and paddle venues infrastructure in the canning and construction of National Athletic Training Center facilities and other support facilities at Kebun Malabar Kab. Bandung, requires a cost of Rp 97.22 billion which is achieved over 9 months and is expected to be completed in August 2022; The rehabilitation of the female dormitory of the Jatiluhur rowing sports training center and its ancillary facilities (phase 2) includes the rehabilitation of a 3-storey female dormitory with an area of ​​1,461.80 m2 as well as the development of the environment of the dormitory including work on a retaining wall (DPT) adjoining the men’s dormitory; and Arrangement of the common room (dining room and pantry as well as musolah). The infrastructure built during the construction of the West Java Canning Warehouse Boat Pier includes a 2-storey boathouse and wharf with an area of ​​1,695.72 m2; and supporting infrastructure for the canning of boat warehouse docks in the form of construction access docks (wedge), WPC quay and reinforced concrete backfill wall works. The infrastructure to be built in the construction of the sports training center facilities includes, the works on an athletics running track covering an area of ​​10,276.66 m2, the long jump field – Jangkit (Long-triple jump), javelin throwing grounds, discus and hammering pitches, pole vault pitches, ball rejection pitches, high jump pitches and hill climb pitches, and supporting infrastructure in the form of stands , changing rooms, guard posts, GWT and landscaping. Plt. The Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Jonni Mardizal, said that the increase in national sporting achievements to reach global and international achievements has been achieved through training and development focused on Olympic and Paralympic flagship sports, the application of promotion and relegation systems to 14 priority sports. “Basketball and rowing are 2 of the 14 flagship sports that are included in the Great Design of National Sports (DBON) as signed by Presidential Regulation number 86 of 2021 by President Joko Widodo during the commemoration of the 38th National Sports Day (Haornas), says Jonni Mardizal. Photo: Office of Public Communication of the Ministry of the PUPR

You can repost, rewrite and / or copy this content by citing the source InfoPublik.id

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infopublik.id/kategori/nasional-ekonomi-bisnis/590399/menteri-pupr-kualitas-pembangunan-infrastruktur-harus-lebih-baik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos