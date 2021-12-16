PM Modi to address farmers at national conclave on natural agriculture in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers at the National Conclave on Natural Agriculture in Gujarat on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers during a session of the “National Conclave on Natural Agriculture” Thursday at 11 am.

In one tweet Wednesday, PM Modi said he will participate in the program and “urge actors in agriculture and the world of agro-food start-ups to join this conclave”.

The three-day conclave in Anand district in Gujarat will begin on Thursday. PM Modi will attend the event via videoconference around 11 a.m.

The summit will focus on natural agriculture and provide information to farmers on its benefits. “Farmers will receive all the necessary information detailing the benefits of adopting natural products farming methods, ”GDP said in a press release.

This will be “in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for the welfare of farmers and to increase their income,” the press release said.

The statement also mentioned several measures taken by the government to transform agriculture and increase farmers’ incomes.

He said: “Efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to system sustainability, cost reduction, market access and better realization of value for farmers.

The official release also talks about “Zero Budget Natural Farming”.

“Zero-budget natural agriculture is a promising tool to minimize farmers’ dependence on purchased inputs and reduce the cost of farming by relying on traditional field-based technologies that improve the health of farmers. soils, ”he said.

“To emphasize these strategies and carry the message to farmers across the country, the government of Gujarat is organizing the National Conclave on Natural Agriculture. The three-day summit is being held from December 14-16, 2021, ”the statement said. The summit will bring together more than 5,000 farmers, he said.