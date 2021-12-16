Prime Minister Imran Khan says Britain will experience a new era of prosperity with Skardu Airport





On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the poor segment and backward regions of the country.

Addressing a public rally in Skardu today, he said the government is taking action to bring in areas like Gilgit Baltistan (GB), tribal districts, southern Baluchistan, interior Sindh and areas backwards in Punjab on par with developed areas.

Inaugurating Skardu International Airport and the Jaglot-Skardu Highway, the Prime Minister also expressed confidence that international and domestic tourists will visit Britain in the future.

My point of view is that no country can develop if it does not uplift the poor and its disadvantaged segment. Unfortunately, due to the lack of uniform development, most parts of Pakistan have remained underdeveloped, the prime minister said.

Pakistanis overseas would soon start visiting Britain now, providing a livelihood for locals, the prime minister said.

Gilgit-Baltistan is the most beautiful mountainous region among many in the world. A new era of prosperity is about to begin in this region with Skardu International Airport and international tourists, including local Pakistanis, will now be able to get there easily.

Emphasizing the importance of tourism to Pakistan, he said Switzerland, half the size of Britain, earns $ 70 billion from tourism alone. Considering Britain’s unparalleled beauty, Prime Minister Imran added, Pakistan could also earn around $ 30-40 billion from tourism in this region.

Turning to the issue of rising commodity prices, Prime Minister Imran said this is an international phenomenon.

From today the government was launching the Ehsaas Rashan program under which, he added, every household earning less than 50,000 rupees per month would receive a 30% subsidy on wheat flour, ghee and legumes.

The government’s health insurance scheme covered the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwas (KP) population and the same program was launched in Punjab from next month, the prime minister said.

According to the Prime Minister, the people of Britain would also get health cards under which they could receive medical treatment worth Rs 1 million in public or private hospitals.

The government has also launched the Kamyab Pakistan initiative to uplift disadvantaged segments of society, the prime minister said and added that the program envisages interest-free loans and technical training for a member of each deserving household.

In his remarks, Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid asserted that no government in the past had announced a development program for the region.

