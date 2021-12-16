Boris Johnson live news: Tories attack Whitty’s advice to cut socialization





Rishi Sunak has been criticized for failing to announce a new support package amid Covid’s latest guidelines (PENNSYLVANIA) Rishi Sunak has been accused of missing in action by a union as companies demand more support, a report says as North Shropshire voters go to the polls. The Treasury said the Chancellor was on a work trip to California as industry executives criticized No.11 for failing to announce a new support package as the public is urged to cut back on social contact. Meanwhile, a by-election kicks off in North Shropshire – with the Liberal Democrats claiming last night it was a draw between them and the Tories. The competition was sparked by the resignation of former Tory MP Owen Paterson – who had held the seat since 1997 – after breaking lobbying rules. Key points Show last update



1639656188 Government refuses to rule out 3.8% increase in rail fares Transport Secretary Grant Shapps refused to raise rail fares by 3.1% when he was challenged by Labor in the Commons. Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said such an increase would be “brutal”. The Labor MP said: “Before a tough Christmas, people across the country are paying the price for conservative inflation.” Shapps replied: “She’s right about inflation of course, but it’s a global post-pandemic problem, rather than specific to this country, and that’s why the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced a series of measures. , including a sharp increase in the living wage of 6.6%, even outperforming inflation. ” Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 12:03 PM 1639655070 Tory MPs attack Chris Whitty for running the show with Christmas party tips Tory MPs attacked Chris Whitty’s call for people to cut back on Christmas holidays as a councilor running the show despite no Commons vote to impose restrictions. Ex-ministers Steve Brine and Steve Baker spoke to the chief medical officer after urging the public not to mingle at festive events unless they really matter to them. Our Deputy Political Editor Rob merrick to the story: Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 11:44 AM 1639654786 Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch The Queen has canceled her traditional family lunch before Christmas next week. It is understood the move was a precaution amid the rapid spread of the new variant of Covid-19. ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship has suggested it could jeopardize too many people’s Christmas arrangements if it happens. My colleague Kate ng has more details below: Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 11:39 AM 1639654269 PM denies claiming to announce unofficial lockdown In a clip intended for broadcasters to be published later, Boris Johnson denied that he introduced the lockdown by stealth. He said: What we have is the added protection of vaccines and the ability to test. So if you want to do something, if you want to go to an event or a party, then the sensible thing to do, if it’s a priority, the sensible thing to do is take a test and make sure that you are careful. . But we weren’t saying we wanted to undo things, weren’t locking things, and the quickest path to normalcy is to be boosted. Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 11:31 AM 1639654063 Tory North Shropshire by-election candidate admitted party reports have been released The Conservative North Shropshire by-election candidate has admitted that reports of anti-lockdown parties in Westminster came to the door as he called for votes. Although people are primarily concerned with local issues, they have reacted with a mixture of annoyance and anger to allegations that Tory staff have come together during the Covid shutdowns, said Neil Shastri-Hurst The temperature yesterday. According to the newspaper, Lesley Fisher, a retired teacher who lives in Oswestry, said Boris Johnson had lost the trust of the people. Meanwhile, in Whitchurch, Brian Ashley, 70, a van driver, said the Prime Minister was “a smart man” and his advisers “defeated” him. Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 11:27 AM 1639653632 Tory MP’s apology after outrageous attack on Chris Whitty Labor is asking for an apology after a Tory MP said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty should rely on Boris Johnson for advice on Covid precautions over the Christmas period. Joy Morrissey, who is a parliamentary assistant at the Justice Department, spoke out after Professor Whitty said people should prioritize unnecessary social gatherings, at a time when the PM insists he does not not order the cancellation of the Christmas holidays. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports: Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 11:20 AM 1639652694 Prime Minister accused of lying to parliament about huge downsizing at Foreign Ministry Boris Johnson faces new charges of lying in parliament after falsely denying the Foreign Office plans to cut staff by 10%. Senior Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat protested the Commons move, warning that it undermined aspirations for a global Britain, but the PM insisted he was wrong. The information that has recently reached him is fake news, Mr Johnson told the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss whispered something to him. Our Deputy Political Editor Rob merrick reports: Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 11:04 AM 1639651785 Sunak to address business leaders later this afternoon Rishi Sunak will respond to concerns from business leaders about omicron later this afternoon, a treasury minister said. It looks like the Chancellor will conduct the talks virtually as he is in California on an official trip. The Chancellor will address the UK hotel industry this afternoon to address their concerns, Treasury Minister John Glen told MPs. Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 10:49 AM 1639650848 Let voters cool off on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, study finds Voters from all walks of life are cooling off over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal as its implications become clearer, according to a new study. Leave and Remain voters have both become more likely than in January to say the UK has a bad deal with the EU. The study, conducted by the National Center for Social Research (NatCen), found that just 12% of people believed Britain and got a good deal in August, down from 21% who agreed. in January. Our political correspondent Jon stone reports: Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 10:34 AM 1639650360 Voters go to the polls in North Shropshire Voters are heading to the polls today in the North Shropshire by-election called by Owen Paterson, the former Tory MP who resigned after breaking lobbying rules. On the eve of the vote last night, the Liberal Democrats claimed the contest was a draw between them and the Tories, as Labor Keir Starmer denied that a gentlemanly deal with the Liberals had taken place in the purpose of recalling the campaign and giving Ed Daveys a free run at the headquarters of the West Midlands. The Tories are defending a majority of 23,000 in what was to be a direct shootout between them and the Lib Dems. Locals began voting at 7 a.m. this morning and polling stations remain open until 10 p.m. this evening. Matt MathersDecember 16, 2021 10:26 AM

