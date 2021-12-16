Natural Agriculture is India’s Answer to the World on Food Security and Environmental Concerns: PM Modi





India’s progress in natural agriculture will show the world the way forward to achieve food security while staying in harmony with nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, calling on the country’s farmers to gradually shift from chemical agriculture to agriculture using natural agriculture. technical. For the emerging possibilities of the future, we must work today. At this historic moment, India is well positioned to bring the world a solution to food security problems in a better balance with nature, he said in a virtual address to the National Conclave on Natural Agriculture which s ‘is held Thursday in Anand. Modi reiterated his call to the world made at the Climate Change Summit to make it a global mission to build a way of life for the environment. I appeal to the investor community. This is the time to invest in organic and natural farming methods and for the transformation of the products of this agriculture. There is a huge market not only in India, but all over the world, waiting for us, Modi said that the farmers of India would take the initiative of natural agriculture and asked them to take the resolution on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of celebration) of India’s independence, to free the soil of India from chemical-based fertilizers and insecticides; and to unlearn some of the past practices while embracing the new learning. Urges the farmer to replace inorganic fertilizers with natural elements Stating that chemical fertilizers cause huge economic burden on the farming community, Modi said that Atmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India) is only possible if Indian agriculture and every farmer becomes Atmanirbhar. This is only possible by replacing inorganic fertilizers and chemicals with natural Govardhan elements (cow-based ingredients) to enrich our soil, Modi said. Thanks to a series of innovations and policy interventions, farmers now have sufficient resources to make a choice about the crop for production and its production methods. But amid deteriorating soil fertility and depleted groundwater supplies, farmers would face even greater challenges. It is true that chemicals and fertilizers played an important role in the green revolution. But it is equally true that we must seek its alternatives and start working in this direction, he said. It’s time to be alerted Imported chemical-based fertilizers come at a huge cost to governments and ultimately to farmers for the cost of agriculture, as around 80% of farmers are small farmers with less than 2 hectares of land. It also causes inflationary pressure on food for the poor. It’s time to be vigilant and act before it gets late, Modi said. In addition, in order to provide a complete ecosystem of natural / organic agriculture, the government is working to create a testing infrastructure for these products. Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that in order to encourage natural agriculture, the government, through the Ministry of Cooperatives, would help establish a network of testing laboratories, which will test the soil and also certify organic products. So that farmers get higher prices on the international market. Organizations such as Amul are invited to work to make this idea a reality, he said. Also read: “Agriculture’s added value can keep Indian trade afloat” The national conclave was part of the three-day Agricultural Summit held December 14-16 at Anand Agricultural University, Anand, as a precursor to the vibrant Gujarat World Summit. The event brought together Union Agriculture Minister Narendrasinh Tomar, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as well as Agriculture ministers from Tripura and Bihar and other central government officials, farmers from Gujarat and other parts of the country, who joined virtually.

