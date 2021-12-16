Chinese teachers unsure whether to implement Covid protocols or teach grandfather Xi Jinping a new subject









Beijing [China], Dec. 15 (ANI): Chinese school teachers unsure whether to focus on implementing Covid-19 protocols or teaching the new topic presented to their president this year titled “Grandfather Xi Jinping” .

Previously, the primary, secondary and secondary school curriculum was expanded this year to include the new topic: Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Xi Era. Students are expected to know, understand and practice the Xi Philosophy of Life by the time they are ready to leave school, according to the Hong Kong Post.

Meanwhile, new textbooks have been introduced into the Chinese school system that teach essentially the same thing, that the president is, as Western media explained, “to be seen as the undisputed authority on everything.”

However, the Chinese National Textbook Committee adapted the curriculum from school to university to “comprehensively present Xi’s views on economics, politics, rule of law, science and technology, culture, education, ethnic politics, religion, national defense, ecological civilization, party building and diplomacy “.

Moreover, the first day of the new school year was a deja vu for the grandparents and parents of the students who were forced to learn all about Mao Zedong.

Previously, the cult of personality was passed on to the next generation with the textbooks glorifying the era of Grandfather Deng (Xiaoping) and Grandfather Wen (Jiabao), according to Hongkong Post.

In addition, the current generation of students have donated textbooks to Grandfather Xi. They are specially adapted for each age group, up to children as young as six years old.

Moreover, Chinese observers see the pattern of a growing personality cult in the country. Previously, the textbooks focused only on the Communist Party and its ideals, but now they focus on the president as part of the cult of personality. (ANI)

