The Communist Quest to Destroy Donald Trump





12:30 AM Target Trump (18 minutes) Yesterday, the January 6 committee decided to despise Mark Meadows for ignoring the committee’s summons (regardless of whether the committee’s existence is unconstitutional). In response, Representative Jim Jordan told Democrats: “[Meadows] has done more work with Democrats than likely any Republican. … But your thirst for power… is so intense that you don’t care. Targeting Mark Meadows is just a stepping stone to the ultimate target that the Communists want to destroy: Donald J. Trump.

6:25 PM The cost of “Build Back Better” (5 minutes) How much will Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” actually cost? The Congressional Budget Office gave its analysis of the bill yesterday. They concluded that this would add $ 3 trillion to the deficit over 10 years.

11:00 p.m. Adverse Vaccine Reactions (14 minutes) In one week, from November 26 to December 3, 354 Americans died as a direct result of the coronavirus vaccine. Vaccinated athletes like footballer Sergio Aguero end their sports career due to heart problems. Airline pilots are dying at a record rate in the year of the vaccine. When will the world realize how dangerous and unhealthy the “cure” is? As we have said from the beginning, the cure is worse than the ailment.

37:45 Bible Study: Setting an Example for God (16 minutes) Herbert W. Armstrong wrote of those who have the Spirit of God in them, saying, “If the Spirit of God is in you, you will be clear and simple, you on no tune. … You will be humble. There will be no self-confidence. Rather, there will be faith in God. That’s the kind of divine example that Jesus Christ set when He was on Earth. This is the kind of example God wants us all to set in our Christian life.

